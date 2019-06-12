This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Real Madrid youngster set to decide future after U21 Euros amid Tottenham links

Dani Ceballos admits he is not sure where he will be plying his trade next season.

By The42 Team Wednesday 12 Jun 2019, 2:15 PM
1 hour ago 2,699 Views 1 Comment
Dani Ceballos (file pic).
REAL MADRID MIDFIELDER Dani Ceballos says he will make a final decision on his future after the European U21 Championship, with Tottenham reportedly interested in his services.

The 22-year-old moved to the Spanish capital from Real Betis in 2017 for €17 million (£15m) and he has since racked up 56 appearances for the Blancos across all competitions.

During the 2018-19 campaign, he featured 34 times, starting on 19 occasions, but Madrid endured a nightmare season which ended in abject failure.

10 months after leaving his managerial post covered in glory following a third successive Champions League win, Zinedine Zidane returned to the club to steady the ship and he has already begun to implement a number of changes.

Ceballos is thought to be one of several first-team stars deemed surplus to requirements by the Frenchman and he has been linked with a summer move to Tottenham in recent weeks.

The ex-Betis playmaker is currently away on international duty with Spain’s U21 squad ahead of their European Championship campaign, which kicks off on 16 June.

Ahead of the tournament, Ceballos has conceded he could leave Madrid during the current transfer window.

I started well under [former Real Madrid coach Julen] Lopetegui, but once he was fired, I, unfortunately, became secondary,” he told Onda Cero Radio.

“I’m not going to say what was said regarding my talk with Zidane but what I can say is that he was clear with me and once the Euro U21 is over, I will decide my future.

“My aim is to play wherever I go and prove that I can compete in any team in Europe. I hope to succeed because nothing is going to defeat me.”

Zidane has been very busy in the market, having already managed to lure Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic, Eder Militao and Rodrygo to the Bernabeu.

Lyon left-back Ferland Mendy is also expected to complete a move to Madrid in the coming days and the French boss is prepared to target Manchester United’s Paul Pogba thereafter.

Ceballos is unlikely to see regular football for the Blancos next year and so his career development might be better served elsewhere.

It remains to be seen whether or not Tottenham will launch a formal bid, but the Premier League outfit are expected to be active in the window after not signing any new players for over a year.

