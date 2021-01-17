BE PART OF THE TEAM

Sunday 17 January 2021
Real Madrid's €60 million outcast scores twice on Bundesliga return

Luka Jovic made the move on loan to Frankfurt earlier in the week.

By AFP Sunday 17 Jan 2021
Luka Jovic celebrates with team-mates.
Image: Imago/PA Images
Image: Imago/PA Images

REAL MADRID loanee Luka Jovic came off the bench to score twice in his first game back at Eintracht Frankfurt to seal their 3-1 win over bottom side Schalke.

The 23-year-old Serbia striker, who joined Real in June 2019 in a transfer worth around €60 million, has been loaned back to Frankfurt for the rest of the season.

Despite netting just twice in 32 appearances for Real, Jovic showed superb finishing for his first goal on Sunday just 10 minutes after coming on.

“It was like a script from a Hollywood film,” said Frankfurt director Fredi Bobic.

It was his first game for two months after contracting Covid-19 in November, followed by injury, but Jovic then struck again just before the final whistle in Frankfurt with another clinical strike.

Portugal striker Andre Silva put Frankfurt ahead before US teen Matthew Hoppe, who last weekend became the first American to score a Bundesliga hat-trick, equalised for Schalke.

However, the Royal Blues are again last in the table because of Mainz’s 1-1 draw at Dortmund on Saturday.

© – AFP, 2021

