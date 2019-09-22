Australia's Hodge cited after escaping red in World Cup win over Fiji

Hodge has been cited for an act of foul play.

AUSTRALIA WINGER REECE Hodge will appear in front of a World Rugby judicial committee after being cited for a dangerous tackle during the Wallabies’ opening World Cup win over Fiji.

Hodge has been cited for an act of foul play contrary to Law 9.13, after preventing Fiji’s Peceli Yato a certain try with a shoulder-led, no-arms tackle to the openside’s head, who subsequently failed his HIA.

The 25-year-old Rebels back, who also scored during the Wallabies’ 39-21 victory, could face a ban, with his hearing to take place in Tokyo. World Rugby will confirm the date and time shortly.

“Australia winger Reece Hodge has been cited by John Montgomery (Scotland) for an act of foul play contrary to Law 9.13 (dangerous tackle) in the 25th minute of Australia’s Rugby World Cup 2019 Pool D match against Fiji on 21 September,” a World Rugby statement read.

“Hodge will attend a hearing before an independent judicial committee chaired by Nigel Hampton, QC (New Zealand), former international coach Frank Hadden (Scotland) and former referee José Luis Rolandi (Argentina).

“The hearing will take place in Tokyo with the date and time to be confirmed shortly.”