This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Sunday 22 September, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Australia's Hodge cited after escaping red in World Cup win over Fiji

Hodge will appear before an independent judicial committee, World Rugby say.

By Ryan Bailey Sunday 22 Sep 2019, 9:40 AM
1 hour ago 5,308 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4819523
Hodge has been cited for an act of foul play.
Image: PA
Hodge has been cited for an act of foul play.
Hodge has been cited for an act of foul play.
Image: PA

AUSTRALIA WINGER REECE Hodge will appear in front of a World Rugby judicial committee after being cited for a dangerous tackle during the Wallabies’ opening World Cup win over Fiji.

Hodge has been cited for an act of foul play contrary to Law 9.13, after preventing Fiji’s Peceli Yato a certain try with a shoulder-led, no-arms tackle to the openside’s head, who subsequently failed his HIA.

The 25-year-old Rebels back, who also scored during the Wallabies’ 39-21 victory, could face a ban, with his hearing to take place in Tokyo. World Rugby will confirm the date and time shortly. 

“Australia winger Reece Hodge has been cited by John Montgomery (Scotland) for an act of foul play contrary to Law 9.13 (dangerous tackle) in the 25th minute of Australia’s Rugby World Cup 2019 Pool D match against Fiji on 21 September,” a World Rugby statement read.

“Hodge will attend a hearing before an independent judicial committee chaired by Nigel Hampton, QC (New Zealand), former international coach Frank Hadden (Scotland) and former referee José Luis Rolandi (Argentina).

“The hearing will take place in Tokyo with the date and time to be confirmed shortly.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie