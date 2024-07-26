Reece James accepts Enzo Fernandez racism row ‘could be a problem’ for Chelsea

REECE JAMES ADMITS the racism storm surrounding Chelsea team-mate Enzo Fernandez could be a “problem” within the dressing room.

Fernandez and his Argentina team-mates caused controversy during their Copa America celebrations, when they were filmed singing a derogatory song aimed at a number of France players.

While Chelsea’s club-record signing has apologised, he was called out by Blues team-mate and France international Wesley Fofana who said the video showed “uninhibited racism”.

An internal investigation is underway, with Fernandez due to meet up with his Chelsea colleagues on Monday as their pre-season preparations continue in the United States.

Asked if the issue could impact on team spirit at Stamford Bridge, James told ESPN: “Of course.

There’s always the factor where it doesn’t sit right with people when there could be a problem.

“But until the day comes where everyone’s together and in a room together, I don’t know, but I hope things can be resolved smoothly and we can move forward with the season.”

England full-back James, who is back in training after an injury-hit campaign last year, revealed he has already had a conversation with Fernandez.

“I spoke to him a bit, but it was hard because we were on different time zones,” he added.

“Just a general chat really. His views on what happened and him trying to explain his situation and how things happened.

“It’s a really difficult situation. There’s no room for racism or discrimination in football.

“I think he quickly put his hand up and acknowledged he’d done wrong and apologised to his team-mates, the club and the rest of the people that were offended. I think that was probably the best he could have done in that situation.”