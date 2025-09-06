Pessimism a worthless currency as Ireland deal in unregulated crypto of hope

WHAT ARE THE questions and internal battles that we face to find logic for success on a night like this?

If we cannot embrace confidence and positivity now, then when can we?

If we cannot believe in the possibility of a 1-0 home win now, then when can we?

If we cannot forget the last 20 years and imagine things might soon be different, then when can we?

The Republic of Ireland face Hungary at a sold-out Aviva Stadium to kickstart another World Cup qualifying campaign tonight.

The pessimism and realism that can quickly engulf us all may very well combine once again to form our only true currency once the actual football begins, when familiar failings are evident and shortcomings blatant, but until then we should be allowed deal in that unregulated crypto of hope.

Until then we can push it to the back of our minds that Ireland have earned just one point from a possible 30 in the opening two games of the last five group campaigns between World Cup, European Championships and Nations League.

Until then we can close our eyes, stick our fingers in our ears and tune out that roaring voice reminding us about the deficiencies in midfield and the fact Ireland have managed just one clean sheet in their last eight competitive games.

Until then we can simply brush off any thought about Liverpool star Dominik Szoboszlai strutting around D4 and those understandable feelings of concern if he’s given too much space 25 yards from goal, because when haven’t we had understandable feelings of concern watching Ireland?

And until then we can convince ourselves that Ireland won’t just score a late equaliser in a stirring comeback against Hungary tonight, only to then concede an early goal away to Armenia and struggle for the remainder of the game to break down a resolute defence in the dead heat of Yerevan on Tuesday.

Until then…

Tension and apprehension will no doubt combine to leave some supporters requiring a catalyst for belief, but if this Ireland team truly are on the cusp of something special, as has been referenced all week, then they have to be the ones to seize their moment rather than be stifled by any opportunity that comes their way.

The mood and the message from the manager, coaches and players is that they are ready to come of age, and instead of feeling burdened by the past have slowly amassed belief that is the backbone of a renewed confidence.

That is partly down to the connection between the manager, his staff and players, but also those “clear and concise” messages that have been consistent in training and meetings about how they have strengths capable of capitalising on Hungary’s weaknesses.

Manager Heimir Hallgrímsson highlighted initial concerns after a 2-0 home defeat to Greece just a few days after being outclassed by England a year ago. “The jersey feels too heavy for some players,” he said, assessing his first time working with the squad.

Yesterday he spoke about a shift in mentality so striking that he was suggesting metaphorical size XLs would be required all round.

“It looks like they are taller today than when I came a year ago. That, for me, is what has been most impressive,” the Icelander said.

Ireland, of course, last reached the World Cup in 2002, a time when the oldest player in this current squad, 33-year-old Matt Doherty, was just 10 years of age. Nathan Collins, the captain, was one, while the youngest, 20-year-old Evan Ferguson, wasn’t born.

Hallgrímsson will become the fifth manager to oversee an attempt at qualification since the Boys in Green returned from Japan/South Korea almost quarter of a century ago.

Brian Kerr (’06), Giovanni Trapattoni (’10 and ’14), Martin O’Neill (’18) and Stephen Kenny (’22) either fell agonisingly short of painfully adrift.

The last five years have also been an exercise in condemnation as much as rejuvenation for the international team, during which time the process has highlighted the dearth of the overall talent pool with demands then falling on a concentrated group of high achievers to shoulder expectations.

“We don’t want to kill ourselves off from the start. That’s why it’s important to get a good start. We have experienced setbacks before that we weren’t happy with. We want to learn from that and put it right. Getting off to a good start helps everything,” Collins said yesterday.

This is a Group F campaign that will end on 16 November with the return fixture in Budapest, but hopes of reaching the play-offs in March or qualifying for the World Cup could be as good as over just after 9.30pm tonight unless Hallgrímsson and his players can reverse the trend of the last five competitive campaigns.

Ireland have lost the last four of their opening games and drawn the other. Extend the start to the first two games of qualifying – that trip to Armenia awaits on Tuesday – and the Boys in Green have secured just one point from a possible 30 available.

No wonder assistant head coach John O’Shea stressed the need for a positive start, to be the team getting chased instead of doing the chasing.

For now, we can only hope.