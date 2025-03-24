Rising confidence levels and reconnection with fans bode well for Ireland

THE GOALS AND the win are the reason for the Republic of Ireland’s rising confidence levels, and that also makes it easier to find significance in other moments of what turned out to be a comprehensive Nations League play-off victory.

A passage of play from 21:10 minutes until 23 minutes felt like it provided a shift in the Aviva Stadium atmosphere. That sense is only reinforced when you examine how comfortable Ireland seemed both in and out of possession.

The dominance began when Jake O’Brien prevented Bulgaria’s attempt at a counter attack by anticipating the forward pass and quickly returning possession to Caoimhin Kelleher.

What followed was a 16-pass move that blended patience and opportunism. There was Evan Ferguson dropping into the centre circle to tempt Bulgaria out of their shape. When Nathan Collins showed conviction to step forward with the ball at his feet, he showed restraint to retain the ball with a short pass to Josh Cullen rather than an ambitious diagonal that was not quite on.

Ireland then rebuilt across the back four and when it ended up with Robbie Brady on the left, Troy Parrott sprinted to show to feet in a forward position. The angle didn’t allow it so the full back instead retreated.

It didn’t quite feel passive as Ireland looked to penetrate but weren’t willing to force it. That Brady pass would carry more weight a few seconds later.

In the meantime, it was when Kelleher had the ball at his feet in the box that Ireland were able to quicken the tempo. A clipped pass to the right took two Bulgarians out of the game, Doherty’s neat glancing header towards Johnston left another stranded, and all of a sudden, the West Brom man was driving towards the 18-yard box.

He had a square pass to Finn Azaz inside, which would have opened the pitch on the left for Brady to deliver a cross with Parrott, Ferguson, Azaz and Johnston all in the box. Instead, Johnston attempted to slide Ferguson in with his left foot only to overhit it out of play.

Bulgaria re-started play at 22:22, and by 22:40, Collins had the ball back for Ireland in the middle of the pitch. It was the result of disciplined and organised work from Parrott and Ferguson, helped by Jason Knight and Brady pushing forward to panic the Bulgarians into playing an aimless long pass after attempting to build out from the back.

Ireland then began to use the ball similarly to the passage of play immediately preceding it, but what proved vital to a more incisive move was Brady being able to open his body and find the angle to play forward with the sixth pass.

Azaz had found space dropping into the right and his touch allowed him to turn centrally before quickly catching everyone off guard with a reverse pass that was perfect for Brady to run onto and cross first time without needing to break stride.

That allowed the momentum to continue and Parrott’s close-range finish with his left foot struck the outside of the post before the offside flag was raised, although replays showed it would have stood had it found the net and VAR been required.

What followed from just over 40,000 in Aviva Stadium was a natural reaction of appreciation and excitement. Some rose to their feet to applaud, most had stayed standing since the early exchanges when Ireland started with intent and confidence without finding a way through.

It felt even more significant when you consider the boos, jeers and laughter from the stands that greeted Will Smallbone being named man of the match in the 2-0 defeat to Greece last September.

Heimir Hallgrímsson was only taking charge of his second game and yet a familiar kind of tepid defeat hurt more because of that reaction.

Smallbone admitted he was embarrassed and the prevailing sense around the squad was one continuing to drift. Home and away victories against Finland ensured Ireland’s place in the play-off, rather than suffering automatic relegation, but the manner of the capitulation to England at Wembley was a sobering reminder of what can be inflicted by the elite when Ireland aren’t at their best.

Hallgrímsson, assistant John O’Shea and coach Paddy McCarthy are still working out exactly what the ceiling for this team is, but on evidence of the last week against Bulgaria, League C is not where they should bottom out.

It would seem fair that learning hard lessons in League B is a fairer assessment of the standard than punching down in the division below.

The atmosphere last night also serves as a reminder that when an Ireland team works in unison and plays with vibrancy, there is plenty of goodwill among supporters.

Around 30,000 tickets – including the 23,000 season ticket holders – had been sold for last night’s game by Monday of last week. In the 72 hours or so after the 2-1 win in the first leg in Plovdiv that increased by 10,000.

People still need to be won over, of course, but more nights like Sunday in games of significance will go a long way to doing that.