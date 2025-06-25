Injury rules Denise O'Sullivan and Megan Campbell out of opening USA friendly

DENISE O’SULLIVAN AND Megan Campbell will both have their respective injuries assessed to determine whether they can play any part in the Republic of Ireland’s friendly double header with the USA in Colorado.

Both players are definitely ruled out of the opening game with the USA in the early hours of Friday morning (2am Irish time) but could return for Sunday’s fixture against the team ranked number one in world.

O’Sullivan picked up a knee injury on club duty last weekend while Campbell is nursing an ankle issue from training.

There'll be no Denise O'Sullivan or Megan Campbell for the Republic of Ireland against the USA on Friday morning (2am, live on @RTEplayer ), but boss Carla Ward tells @Corktod she expects others to embrace the challenge against Emma Hayes' world No 1-ranked team #RTEsoccer pic.twitter.com/mojnGqdmBS — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) June 25, 2025

Ireland boss Carla Ward is already missing captain Katie McCabe for the trip Stateside as the Arsenal star was afforded more time off after winning the Champions League with the English club.

Aoife Mannion and Heather Payne have also not travelled as the pair search for new clubs following their release from Manchester United and Everton, respectively.

The second friendly with the USA is on Sunday at 8pm Irish time.