Dublin: 11°C Thursday 1 October 2020
O'Neill's unveil new range of retro GAA county jerseys from 80s and 90s

Iconic jerseys from several counties feature in the selection.

By Sinead Farrell Thursday 1 Oct 2020, 3:58 PM
1 hour ago 2,792 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5220190

O'NEILLS RETRO RANGE A tasty choice of jerseys for any GAA fan to enjoy. Source: O'Neill's

THE SPORTS CLOTHING brand O’Neill’s has launched a range of retro GAA county jerseys which celebrate the 1980s and 1990s era.

Among the collection is the Dublin jersey from their infamous 1983 All-Ireland final against Galway, when Kevin Heffernan’s side triumphed despite finishing the tie with 12 players.

Their opposition that day also features in this retro range, but their shirt comes from the hurling contingent who represented the county in the late 1980s.

Kerry’s football treble from the 1980s is also commemorated, as well as a Tyrone jersey which was worn in their first Croke Park appearance in 1986.

Derry’s jersey from their Ulster championship victory in 1987, as well as the one worn by their opponents, Armagh, has been included in the range. There’s also a classic Fermanagh jersey from the 1980s in the selection.

Cork’s 1990 double achievement is celebrated in this unique range while iconic jerseys from Kilkenny, Donegal and Tipperary all feature as well.

The retro jerseys are available at O’Neills’ retail stores in Dublin, Belfast, Newry, Enniskillen, Magherafelt, Craigavon, Derry and Strabane.

You can also browse the selection on the O’Neills website, with prices starting at €50.

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

