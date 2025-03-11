Revised Gaelic football rules approved ahead of league games this weekend

THE REVISED RULES proposed by the GAA’s Football Review Committee will be in effect for this weekend’s National Football League fixtures after they were rubber-stamped on Monday night.

The FRC, led by Jim Gavin, proposed a series of tweaks following the opening five rounds of the league, and these have now been voted through by the GAA’s Ard Comhairle.

A statement from the GAA confirmed that the amended rules “will be implemented for county games immediately and for club games at the discretion of county boards between now and 1 May”.

The new rules, which include a change in the 3 v 3 rule as well as tweaks to the mark, the two-point score, and the hooter, are as follows:

Play on immediately – Kick-Out Mark

A player who claims a kick-out mark can play on immediately and not be challenged for four metres, similar to the solo and go ruled. If he is illegally challenged, the play is brought up 50m for a free, where a player can bring it back outside the 40m arc for a two-point attempt.

Play on immediately – Advanced Mark

An advantage is gained for an advanced mark if the player plays on immediately and scores a goal or a point. The current rule sees the referee having to determine if there has been an advantage accrued.

3 v 3 Structure

A team must always have at least four players (which could include the goalkeeper) in their own half and at least three outfield players in the opposition half.

This impacts a scenario whereby if a goalkeeper enters the opposition half, four of his team-mates must remain in their own half, unlike the current scenario where only three have to remain there.

In addition teams who have been reduced in numbers due to black/red card, must still keep three players in opposition half of the field.

Unintentional breaches of the ‘four back, three up’ rule will be factored in. Players who move up to four metres across the halfway line will not be punished, if they have done so unintentionally, are not interfering with play or an opponent, and have not gained an advantage.

Two-Point Score

The word ‘directly’ has been removed from the rule related to two-point scores as this was an issue for some refeees. For example, if the ball hit the post but still went over the bar, it will be classed as a two-point score, despite not travellling directly over.

Dissent – Team Officials

This rule was to be focused on dissent by team officials. The associated penalty will not be a free kick awarded on the offending team’s 20m line (and not the 13m line), to align it with similar punishments.

Hooter System

• After the hooter sounds, the end of the first half or full time is signalled by the referee on the next occasion that the ball goes out of play for a score, for a wide or for a sideline kick. If a 45 has been awarded but not taken, before the hooter sounds, the free kick can be taken and, if it results in a score, without any other player touching the ball, that score shall be awarded.

• If a penalty has been awarded but not taken, before the hooter sounds, the penalty can be taken, and if it results in a score, that score shall be awarded, provided no one apart from the goalkeeper has touched the ball after the penalty kick has been taken.

• If the ball is already out of play following a score, a wide or for a sideline kick when the hooter sounds, the Referee shall signal the end of playing time on the sounding of the hooter.