Rhasidat Adeleke gets third at Diamond League final after Eid Naser disqualified

RHASIDAT ADELEKE BENEFITED from a disqualification for Salwa Eid Naser as she took third place in the 400m Diamond League final in Brussels.

The Dubliner crossed the line in a time of 50.96, and while it was originally only enough for another fourth spot, Eid Naser was later penalised for a lane infringement.

3rd place for Rhasidat Adeleke at the Diamond League Finals in Brussels with a 50.96 in the 400m. ☘️



The 22-year-old crossed the line in 4th but has been upgraded to 3rd after a DQ for Salwa Eid Naser for lane infringement.#BrusselsDL | #DiamondLeague pic.twitter.com/a06eVVxiu8 — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) September 13, 2024

Adeleke was once again in action against her Olympic rivals from earlier this summer and, like in Paris, Marileidy Paulino took first place after her 49.45.

Advertisement

Eid Naser had crossed the line in second, only to be DQd, meaning Alexis Holmes’ time of 50.32 saw her edge out Adeleke in third.

More to follow…