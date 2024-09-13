Advertisement
Athletics

Rhasidat Adeleke gets third at Diamond League final after Eid Naser disqualified

Dubliner crossed the line in a time of 50.96 to end her outdoor season on a high.
7.11pm, 13 Sep 2024
RHASIDAT ADELEKE BENEFITED from a disqualification for Salwa Eid Naser as she took third place in the 400m Diamond League final in Brussels.

The Dubliner crossed the line in a time of 50.96, and while it was originally only enough for another fourth spot, Eid Naser was later penalised for a lane infringement.

Adeleke was once again in action against her Olympic rivals from earlier this summer and, like in Paris, Marileidy Paulino took first place after her 49.45.

Eid Naser had crossed the line in second, only to be DQd, meaning Alexis Holmes’ time of 50.32 saw her edge out Adeleke in third.

More to follow…

David Sneyd
david@the42.ie
