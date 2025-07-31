Advertisement
Rhasidat Adeleke. Alamy Stock Photo
Athletics

Rhasidat Adeleke out of National Championships in Santry due to 'lingering' injury

The 22-year-old said an injury from earlier in the year has led to ‘additional lingering setbacks’.
5.53pm, 31 Jul 2025

RHASIDAT ADELEKE HAS said a recurrence of an old injury has ruled her out of the National Track and Field Championships in Santry this weekend.

The 22-year-old is seeking to be fully fit for the World Athletics Championship which begin in Tokyo on 13 September. She withdrew from a Diamond League event in Monaco earlier this month.  

“Unfortunately, I won’t be competing at the National championships this weekend,” Adeleke posted on social media.

“I’ve attended nationals every year since 2021 & there’s nothing like competing in front of a home crowd.

“An injury I had earlier this season has transcended into additional lingering setbacks so I’ll be supporting from afar.

“I’ll hopefully be back to get some Morton magic next year. I’m forever grateful for all the support. Best of luck to everyone racing.”

