Advertisement
More Stories
Rhasidat Adeleke in action last year. Alamy Stock Photo
FreeDrop Out

Rhasidat Adeleke withdraws from Diamond League two months out from World Championships

Dubliner’s preparations for Tokyo in September have suffered a blow.
3.35pm, 10 Jul 2025

RHASIDAT ADELEKE’S PREPARATIONS for September’s World Athletics Championships have suffered a blow after she pulled out of tomorrow’s Diamond League in Monaco.

The Dubliner was due to run the 400m after competing in Oregon last weekend.

Adeleke finished fourth in a time of 51.33 in the United States and, as of yet, no reason for her withdrawal has been confirmed.

The 22-year-old won the same even last year in a time of 49.17, edging clear of the Netherlands’ Lieke Klaver and USA’s Kendall Ellis.

The World Championships in Tokyo are just two months away and begin on 13 September.

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie