Rhasidat Adeleke withdraws from Diamond League two months out from World Championships
RHASIDAT ADELEKE’S PREPARATIONS for September’s World Athletics Championships have suffered a blow after she pulled out of tomorrow’s Diamond League in Monaco.
The Dubliner was due to run the 400m after competing in Oregon last weekend.
Adeleke finished fourth in a time of 51.33 in the United States and, as of yet, no reason for her withdrawal has been confirmed.
The 22-year-old won the same even last year in a time of 49.17, edging clear of the Netherlands’ Lieke Klaver and USA’s Kendall Ellis.
The World Championships in Tokyo are just two months away and begin on 13 September.
