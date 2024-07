IRELAND’S RHASIDAT Adeleke claimed first place in the 400m at the Diamond League meet in Monaco on Friday.

The Tallaght athlete triumphed with a time of 49.17 in an event that serves as a dress rehearsal for the upcoming Paris Olympics.

Elsewhere, Limerick’s Sarah Lavin also had an encouraging warm-up for the Olympics this evening as she won with a time of 12.82 at the Morton Games.

