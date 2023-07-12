Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Alamy Stock Photo Patchell won 22 international caps for Wales, but is not part of their extended training squad for the 2023 World Cup.
# On the Move
Wales out-half Patchell makes move to Super Rugby following release
Patchell has joined the Highlanders following his release by the Scarlets.
1.3k
0
1 hour ago

WALES OUT-HALF Rhys Patchell has signed a one-year deal to play for New Zealand rugby franchise the Otago Highlanders in 2024.

The 30-year-old, who has made 22 international appearances, was recently released by Welsh side Scarlets.

The Welshman follows in the footsteps of former England fly half Freddie Burns, who played for the Dunedin-based Highlanders this season.

“I’m delighted to be joining the Highlanders for the upcoming Super Rugby season,” said Patchell, who was not included in Wales’s extended training squad for September’s Rugby World Cup.

“The opportunity to head to Dunedin was too good to turn down.

“Having watched Super Rugby from afar, I’m excited for the 2024 season to begin.”

The Highlanders, who missed the Super Rugby playoffs in 2023, have also signed Fijian winger Timoci Tavatavanawai from Moana Pasifika.

– © AFP 2023

Author
AFP
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     