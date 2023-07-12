Wales out-half Patchell makes move to Super Rugby following release

WALES OUT-HALF Rhys Patchell has signed a one-year deal to play for New Zealand rugby franchise the Otago Highlanders in 2024.

The 30-year-old, who has made 22 international appearances, was recently released by Welsh side Scarlets.

Advertisement

The Welshman follows in the footsteps of former England fly half Freddie Burns, who played for the Dunedin-based Highlanders this season.

“I’m delighted to be joining the Highlanders for the upcoming Super Rugby season,” said Patchell, who was not included in Wales’s extended training squad for September’s Rugby World Cup.

“The opportunity to head to Dunedin was too good to turn down.

“Having watched Super Rugby from afar, I’m excited for the 2024 season to begin.”

The Highlanders, who missed the Super Rugby playoffs in 2023, have also signed Fijian winger Timoci Tavatavanawai from Moana Pasifika.

– © AFP 2023