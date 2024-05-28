Leinster and Ireland back row Rhys Ruddock announces retirement

LEINSTER AND IRELAND back row Rhys Ruddock has announced that he will retire from professional rugby at the end of the season.

The 33-year-old will hang his boots up this summer after an impressive career that has included 228 appearances for Leinster and 27 caps for Ireland.

Born in Dublin but raised in Wales, Ruddock moved back to Ireland to join the Leinster academy, following in the footsteps of his older brother, Ciaran, who is now an S&C coach with Ireland.

Rhys shone for the Ireland U20s in 2009 and 2010, captaining the side to the Six Nations title in his second year, before being called up by the senior Ireland team as an injury replacement on their 2010 summer tour.

Ruddock won his first Ireland cap off the bench against Australia on that tour at the age of just 19 and has gone on to accumulate 27 Test appearances in total, his most recent coming during the 2021 Six Nations. He captained Ireland against the USA in 2018.

The teak-tough flanker is a popular figure in Leinster, having helped them to six Pro14/URC titles and also played in the 2018 Champions Cup final success. He captained the province for the first time when he was only 20 and has led Leinster many times since.

Ruddock has made seven appearances in the current season, two of them starts, and has decided to call time on his career at the end of the campaign.

“This has been an incredibly difficult decision to make,” said Ruddock. “To retire from playing the game you love isn’t easy, however after 15 years of professional rugby, I feel the time is right for me now and I’m excited for the next chapter.

“Supporting the Leinster team in Donnybrook as an eight-year-old, while my dad was coach, I could only have dreamed about putting on a Leinster jersey myself. To go on to play my whole career with this team has been a dream come true.

“Leinster has been such a huge part of my life. I have made some of my best friends here, with teammates past and present and had the privilege to be coached by, and work with, the most amazing group of people.

“To have had the opportunity to captain both Leinster and Ireland has been an incredible honour and is something I will always treasure and look back on with pride.

“I am hugely appreciative of the support the fans have given us over the years and have always felt privileged to represent you.

“To everyone who has helped me on my rugby journey, but in particular, to Mumbles RFC, UCD, St. Mary’s and of course in Leinster Rugby; to the players, the coaches, the medics, staff and the supporters, thank you.

“I couldn’t have done any of it without the unwavering support of my family.

“To my mum and dad, Bernadette and Mike, to Katie, Ciarán and to my partner Caoimhe, thank you all so much for the support through the good days and the bad. It wouldn’t have been possible without you all in my corner.

“It’s been one hell of a journey so far; so many incredible memories made and friendships built. I’m looking forward to giving everything I can to help this team finish this season on a high.”

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen paid tribute to Ruddock ahead of his retirement.

“The Ruddock family have played a huge role in the evolution of Leinster Rugby in the professional era,” said Cullen.

“Rhys’ father Mike was our first full-time professional coach and Rhys was a young boy back in 1997 when I first laid eyes on him!

“He certainly grew up quickly representing Ireland first when he was only 19.

“I was lucky enough to both play with and coach Rhys. He has been a fantastic player and role model to so many others during his time with Leinster. He has amazing leadership qualities and is a great competitor who has shown a deep care for so many of his teammates during his distinguished career.

“We would like to wish Rhys and all the Ruddock family every success for the future.”

- This article was updated at 1.19pm to correct ‘Ireland’ to ‘Australia’ in the fifth paragraph.