Another league legend set to retire as ex-Irish international Jarrett calls time

FORMER REPUBLIC OF Ireland international Rianna Jarrett has announced her retirement from football.

Jarrett will call time after Wexford’s final game of the season at home to Cork City this evening, joining a large cohort set to bow out from the League of Ireland Women’s Premier Division.

The 31-year-old striker retires alongside long-serving Wexford captain Kylie Murphy, while former Ireland internationals Áine O’Gorman (Shamrock Rovers) and Karen Duggan (Peamount United), and Jemma Quinn (Shelbourne) will also finish up.

“A very special presentation will be made to Rianna Jarrett at today’s game to mark her incredible achievements and playing career with Wexford as she hangs up the boots after a remarkable 111 goals in 139 appearances for her hometown club,” Wexford FC wrote on X.

“An inspiration to everyone, she has done so much for women’s football in this country and helping young girls be creative on the pitch and confident away from football.

“On and off the pitch — a class act.

“Thank you Ri.”

Jarrett joined Wexford Youths ahead of the league’s inaugural season in 2011/12, and starred in four league and three FAI Cup successes. She was named Player of the Season in 2018 as Wexford won the treble, and retained the individual award in 2019.

Jarrett celebrates scoring her first senior goal for Ireland. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

Jarrett spent stints abroad with Brighton & Hove Albion, London City Lionesses, and earlier, University of Tennessee. She suffered three ACL injuries throughout her career.

The Wexford native was a member of the Ireland U17 squad who were runners-up at the 2010 Uefa Women’s U17 Championship and quarter-finalists at the 2010 World Cup.

Jarrett won 16 senior caps for Ireland in an injury-plagued career, scoring once against Ukraine in October 2019.

She has since taken steps into coaching, and undertaken punditry duties.

Alongside Jarrett and Murphy, Wexford will also celebrate the career of Nicola Sinnott at today’s game against Cork City at Ferrycarrig Park. Sinnott called time on a likewise illustrious playing career earlier this year.