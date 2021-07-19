Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 22°C Monday 19 July 2021
Advertisement

Richard Cockerill leaves Edinburgh to ‘pursue other opportunities’

Cockerill signed a two-year contract extension last summer.

By Press Association Monday 19 Jul 2021, 12:29 PM
27 minutes ago 702 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5499529
Richard Cockerill.
Image: PA
Richard Cockerill.
Richard Cockerill.
Image: PA

RICHARD COCKERILL HAS left Edinburgh after four years in charge.

The club announced the 50-year-old former England hooker had left his role as head coach by mutual consent “to allow him to pursue other opportunities”.

The former Leicester head coach signed a two-year contract extension in August last year which committed him to the Scottish capital until 2023.

In a statement released by the club, Cockerill said that it was agreed following “constructive conversations” with Scottish Rugby Union performance director Jim Mallinder and chief executive Mark Dodson after the end of last season that he would “leave the club by mutual consent to pursue other opportunities”.

“I would like to thank everyone at Edinburgh Rugby for the hard work they have put in,” he added. “It has been a rewarding four seasons for the club.

“I would also like to thank all the supporters for everything they have done for me and the team, you have been amazing.

“I wish the staff and players all the best for the future and look forward to watching you in your new stadium.”

The club’s initial pre-season preparations will be led by assistant coach Calum MacRae and Nick Lumley, the head of strength and conditioning.

Cockerill led Edinburgh to their first Guinness PRO14 play-off campaign, losing in the last eight, and the European Challenge Cup quarter-finals in his first season in charge.

They reached the Heineken Champions Cup quarter-finals in 2018-19 after winning their pool.

Get exclusive
lions analysis

Get members-only video analysis and Insider reports from The42’s Murray Kinsella

Become a Member

Edinburgh sat top of the PRO14 Conference B when the pandemic prematurely ended the following season and they suffered an agonising 22-19 home defeat by Ulster in the semi-finals when play resumed.

Last season proved difficult for Edinburgh, with the extended international windows depriving Cockerill of a host of players, and they finished fifth in their conference.

Edinburgh Rugby managing director Douglas Struth said: “I would like to thank Richard for all his hard work and commitment to the club throughout his time at Edinburgh Rugby. We wish him all the very best in his next challenge.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie