Captain Duffy eager to give Richard Keogh something to celebrate after latest Danish clash

SHANE DUFFY LAST captained a side just under two months ago, leading out Brighton in a League Cup defeat to Aston Villa.

It’s fair to say that tomorrow night will be a weightier occasion.

With Seamus Coleman suspended, Shane Duffy has been anointed captain for what is an effective play-off with Denmark for a place in Euro 2020. Ireland must win the game, while a draw will do the Danes.

“He told me this morning.

“It’s a huge honour. To even play for your country is a massive milestone in your career and to lead the boys out, hopefully I’ll take it in my stride and won’t let it affect me.

“I’m excited for it, my family will be proud and I’ll be proud as well, but the main objective is to go out there and just play the game and try and get the win.”

That said, being Irish captain for a night won’t change his approach.

“No, I just think I’ll sort of be myself. It’s got me where I am now at the minute and the lads know me quite well, the way I am and I’ll just be the same Shane, be the same me around the place.

“But when I step over the white line, just be that same Shane that hopefully I’ve done for Ireland over a couple of years now and just don’t change.”

Sitting beside him, Glenn Whelan jokes, “He just has to remember to put the armband on more than anything!”

“With Seamus not being around, he deserves it more than anyone”, continued Whelan with more earnestness. “Even if he didn’t have the armband on tomorrow night he’d be captain anyway. He’s a real warrior. I’m delighted for him and his family, and it’s something that nobody will take away from him.

“So hopefully we can get the right result tomorrow and it’ll be a great party everywhere.”

Shane Duffy speaks to the media today. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

‘The same Shane’ has been a persistent problem for Denmark – in fact, he’s the only Irish player to score in any of the previous five meetings with the Danes since the 2017 World Cup play-off.

One of those goals did precede the disaster that became of the play-offs, but Duffy says that the 5-1 is no longer a live issue.

“No it hasn’t been spoken about. That game is in the past. We move on, we’ve played them a few times since then but you move on.

“Everyone has bad nights in their career but football moves on. It’s a big opportunity, we want to go and beat them, that’s our motivation to go and win. Mick wasn’t there at the time, it was a different manager, with a different style and different players.

“We’ve got a way of playing and we’re all excited. We’re one game away from the Euros which is what we’re all dreaming of.”

There is some added motivation for Duffy. Richard Keogh – who partnered Duffy at centre-back across the first five games in this campaign – joined up with the squad over the weekend as he begins both the rehab of his serious knee injury and his appeal against Derby’s decision to sack him.

McCarthy said he invited Keogh to join the group to “show him a bit of love.”

“He’s lifted everyone’s mood in the camp. We’ve been chatting, he seems in good spirits and we’re delighted he’s come over. He’s been a big part of this group, a big part of this campaign, and he’s been a big miss for us.

“Just to have him around the boys is a big lift for us, and hopefully we can all do it for him. He’s going through a lot in his life and career at the minute, so it would be nice for him to go and get that win and give him something to celebrate, although it might not be the way he wanted it.”