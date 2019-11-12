This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Richard Keogh lodges formal appeal against his sacking by Derby County - reports

It’s understood the PFA are backing the Irish international’s appeal.

By The42 Team Tuesday 12 Nov 2019, 10:42 PM
A file pic of Richard Keogh.
Image: Jeff Holmes
A file pic of Richard Keogh.
Image: Jeff Holmes

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL RICHARD Keogh has today lodged a formal appeal against his sacking by Derby County, according to several reports.

Club captain Keogh had his contract terminated last month after he was a passenger in a drink-driving incident in September. He was dismissed on the grounds of “gross misconduct” following an internal disciplinary hearing.

On 24 September, the 33-year-old suffered serious injuries to his knee as a passenger in a car his team-mate Tom Lawrence was driving, which crashed into a lamppost.

Mason Bennett was also involved, and he and Lawrence were arrested for drink-driving at the scene, but avoided jail.

Both Bennett and Lawrence — who were banned from driving for two years — are still on the books at Derby, and the pair have returned to playing for the first team since the incident, but the club cut their ties with their long-time centre-half Keogh. 

Derby condemned the actions of the experienced skipper at the time. His contract was set to expire in June 2020 and he was ordered to take a significant pay cut if he wished to see out the deal.

The Guardian reported that when Keogh turned down the reduced salary, the Rams told him he was no longer employed by them.

Now, the Telegraph and Sky Sports are among those reporting that Keogh has submitted a formal appeal against his dismissal with the backing of the Professional Footballers Association [PFA].

“Richard has today appealed Derby County’s decision to terminate his contract,” the Daily Mail quotes Keogh’s agent, Cos Toffis, as saying. “He has been fully supported by the PFA from the outset.’

It is understood Keogh feels he has been treated unfairly by the club — and differently to Lawrence and Bennett.

Derby’s hierarchy are expected to now consider their next move tomorrow, with a court battle likely.

On Saturday night, Mick McCarthy slammed the Championship outfit for sacking Keogh. Speaking at the PFA Ireland awards night, the Ireland boss said:

“I’m astounded at what’s gone on there, I really am. I’ve only worked with him since December and he’s been brilliant, such a great guy.

“I know they (English PFA) have taken it on and so they should be, that’s where they (players) really need help in cases like that.

“If Richard has got in an Uber and the Uber driver was drunk I don’t think they would have sacked him.”

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

