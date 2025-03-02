'This is a big step in the right direction' - Ulster relieved after dramatic Scarlets success

A CLEARLY RELIEVED Richie Murphy has spoken of how Ulster will now try to bring some much-needed momentum to the latter part of their season following their dramatic 30-28 victory over the Scarlets in Belfast.

After being beaten by Zebre and Benetton, Ulster brought their two-match losing run in the URC to an important end in what has been a misfiring campaign. Alan O’Connor’s last-gasp try gave Nathan Doak the conversion to win what was an edgy contest of nip and tuck against the Welsh region.

“The lads stuck together and in the changing room they’re relieved,” admitted Murphy after what was only Ulster’s fifth win in 12 rounds of league action.

“And what’s important now is that we move on from this and build going into the Dragons (on 22 March) and hit the ground running.”

The result boosted Ulster’s chances of ultimately finding a way back into the top eight with six rounds to go even though the province are in 14th spot due to results elsewhere.

“For me, we’re going to ignore the play-offs,” stated the Ulster coach.

“We’re just going to concentrate on the game that’s right in front of us and I think we play better we have a narrower focus.”

Just two points separate Ulster from Connacht who are now eighth in the URC table.

“It definitely wasn’t perfect,” Murphy added of a game where Ulster came back from trailing 12-0 in the early stages and then were unable to hold onto the lead on three occasions.

“After going 12-0 down early on made it very difficult and I thought the guys fought back and obviously to get over the line in the last two or three minutes gives us a bit of confidence going forward.

“This (beating the Scarlets) is a big step in right direction where the team stuck together, and we kept playing the same way and it’s very much a team try at the back end of the game.

“When we go back to review, we’ll be looking at situations throughout the game when we weren’t quite in sync with the rest of the team, but I’ll keep going back to the same thing, five points down, five minutes to go we found a way to win the game.”