This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Monday 6 April, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Burnley set to keep Brady but Hendrick's future remains unclear

Newcastle United want to sign both Irish internationals but Clarets will trigger clause in Brady’s contract and hope Hendrick stays.

By Garry Doyle Monday 6 Apr 2020, 12:03 PM
3 hours ago 4,576 Views 8 Comments
https://the42.ie/5067558
Burnley want to keep Brady for another season.
Image: Anthony Devlin
Burnley want to keep Brady for another season.
Burnley want to keep Brady for another season.
Image: Anthony Devlin

THE CORONAVIRUS HAS left its mark on transfer activity as well as everything else with Newcastle United’s interest in signing Irish players, Robbie Brady and Jeff Hendrick, placed on hold. Celtic are also monitoring Hendrick’s situation closely.

The midfielder – capped 54 times by Ireland – is out of contract on 30 June this year whereas Burnley have the contractual right to trigger a clause in Brady’s deal which would see him remain on board until June 2021. Sources have indicated they are likely to take that option and have also suggested that Hendrick is likelier to be at Burnley next season than elsewhere.

A major complication in all of this is the global sporting shutdown caused by the Coronavirus with The Athletic reporting today that Fifa are set to extend the 2019-20 season indefinitely and facilitate contract extensions for players whose deals expire at the end of June. It is unclear, however, if this emergency legislation would compel players to extend their stay at a club if their preference was to leave.

April normally is when the wheeling and dealing between clubs and football agents intensifies. However, little to no business is being done right now, with clubs re-evaluating their budgets on a daily basis.

Burnley released a statement via their website on Saturday saying they are anticipating the loss of €5.8 million per game if matches are moved behind closed doors when the Premier League resumes. In total, the club fears it could lose €50 million.

“It’s a completely unprecedented situation that we and other Premier League clubs face and which we could not have foreseen in any way only just a few weeks ago,” Mike Garlick, the Burnley chairman, said.

“It’s now not just about Burnley or any other individual club anymore, it’s about the whole football ecosystem from the Premier League downwards and all the other businesses and communities that feed from that ecosystem.”

In this context, no deals are likely to be struck any time soon irrespective of how interested Newcastle and Celtic are in their midfielders.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garry Doyle
@GarryDoyle1
gary@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie