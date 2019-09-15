This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Sunday 15 September, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ireland 'hopeful' on Henshaw but Addison pulled for Ulster as precaution

The Leinster man suffered a hamstring injury in training and is due to undergo a scan in Japan today.

Murray Kinsella Reports from Chiba
By Murray Kinsella Sunday 15 Sep 2019, 1:23 AM
1 hour ago 1,151 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4810326

JOE SCHMIDT SAYS Ireland are “hopeful” that Robbie Henshaw’s hamstring injury won’t rule him out of the entire World Cup, although he admitted that the centre is likely to miss next weekend’s opening clash with Scotland.

Henshaw pulled up at training in Chiba yesterday and is set for a scan at 2pm today in Japan [6am Irish time].

The versatile Will Addison was withdrawn from the Ulster team for yesterday’s friendly clash with Glasgow Warriors, but Schmidt says that was “precautionary” and Addison is not travelling to Japan at this stage as Ireland await the results of Henshaw’s scan.

robbie-henshaw Henshaw suffered the injury in training in Japan. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

The Ireland boss says Henshaw has not yet been ruled out of the World Cup.

“I think the fact that he pulled up, he wasn’t accelerating at the time, we’d be hopeful it’s not too bad,” said Schmidt at an Ireland press conference in Chiba today.

“Is it likely to rule him out of this week [against Scotland]? Yeah, you’d have to say it is likely with the fact that he did pull up but we’d be hopeful that it’s not too bad.

“I don’t want to guess when we’ll get the scan this afternoon.” 

Schmidt had previously indicated that Addison – who narrowly missed out on making the 31-man World Cup squad – would be in pole position should any of Ireland’s backs pick up a tournament-ending injury.

Addison remains at home for now, according to Schmidt, but the Ireland boss did ask Ulster head coach Dan McFarland to withdraw Addison from yesterday’s game against Glasgow after he had been set to start at fullback.

“No, he’s not on his way over,” said Schmidt of Addison. “That was precautionary just to make sure that we had fit-and-able cover, should we need a replacement for Robbie.”

With Henshaw set miss out next weekend in Yokohama as Ireland get their World Cup underway against the Scots, Ireland’s midfield will be made up of two of Bundee Aki, Garry Ringrose and Chris Farrell.

Schmidt insisted that Ireland had not made their selection decisions before Henshaw’s hamstring injury, and underlined that he remains hopeful the Athlone man will recover during this World Cup.

“As much as people wrote it into their reports, we have made no decision on who was going to play anywhere for this week,” said Schmidt.

“There are obviously people better informed than I am about who was going to play and where! I can assure you we had made no decisions. It is still quite open.

“We will see what happens with Robbie because if it was just a tightening, it could be cramp, we have travelled a lot.

“We have tried to be fully re-hydrated, fully recovered but if it is more than that and we do have to leave him out this week, we feel we have good cover.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella  / Reports from Chiba
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie