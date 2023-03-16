Henshaw primed to tackle England after long spell on the sidelines

THE CALL ROBBIE Henshaw had been waiting so long for finally came with 14 minutes to play at Murrayfield.

By that point the visitors had managed to put most of the chaos that had unfolded behind them. Even with Cian Healy scrummaging at hooker and Josh van der Flier throwing to the lineout following a spate of injuries, Ireland had weathered a rocky patch just after half-time to push into a 22-7 lead that they wouldn’t let slip. It was only then Andy Farrell threw in Henshaw for his first minutes of this Six Nations campaign.

“It was interesting, absolutely,” Henshaw says. “It was a chaotic game, I suppose. But one that will go down in the history books for the scenarios that happened in the game. I’m delighted to be back on a personal note, to be involved and to play somewhat of a part.”

He’ll have an even bigger part to play this weekend. With Garry Ringrose ruled out of Saturday’s Grand Slam decider against England, Henshaw is primed to come into the starting team having finally put his recent injury troubles behind him.

Ben Brady / INPHO Henshaw speaking to the media in Abbotstown earlier this week. Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

The Leinster centre saw just five minutes of action in the November internationals as a hamstring injury forced him off early in the win over Fiji. While nursing that problem he also went under the knife to correct a wrist issue. The Scotland game was his first apperance for club or country in four long, frustrating months.

With the wait to get back on the pitch now over, he’ll quickly be thrown in at the deep end as England come to Dublin looking to spoil Ireland’s Grand Slam party. It’s the type of pressure this Ireland team now embrace, and Henshaw explains how Sunday’s against-the-odds defeat of Scotland was a result of the meticulous planning that goes on behind the scenes to ensure no scenario ever appears too overwhelming.

We’ve been building over the last two years with a lot of challenges thrown at us. It’s about how the squad prepares and it’s not just the match-day 23, but the wider group as well.

“A lot of the work goes on behind the scenes, Josh van der Flier practising his throws back in the Leinster gym. Things like that which you don’t see. And you’re always prepared for the ‘what-ifs?’ Even if nobody prepares for two hookers going down, that’s probably a one in a hundred shot. So it’s those little bits and pieces that go on behind closed doors that the public don’t see.”

It all means situations which might have increased the pressure levels in years past are now greeted with cooler heads. Henshaw believes that mental ability to thrive under pressure will have the added benefit of standing to the players in their lives away from the pitch.

“Speaking to lads who have left the game, they say there is no pressure outside of rugby like there is on the pitch,” he continues.

“You’re getting prepared for a game. That expectation, that type of pressure, environment, guys say it’s hard to replicate that.

Rugby probably does stand to everyone who’s played it at a high level when they exit, for adversity, dealing with expectations, preparation for big performances, and knowing what work you have to do to get rewards.”

Of more immediate concern, it’s also quickly becoming a defining characteristic of this Ireland team.

“Absolutely, yeah, being calm under pressure. We know they’ll (the opposition) have their purple patches, their good bits in the games and being able to deal with what they throw at us, and being calm I suppose and being able to bounce back from anything, a mistake, a positive moment, a negative moment, that we’re able to bring ourselves back to ground and bounce into the next thing.”

The next thing just so happens to be a game Peter O’Mahony yesterday described as probably the biggest test of his Ireland career. Given Henshaw has less minutes in his legs than most of his teammates, he acknowledges there will be an added expectation on him to deliver a big shift.

“Yeah absolutely, I have to dig in, the lads will look around and say ‘you’re fresh, you haven’t played games’. I’ll say that expectation will be there, if I’m on the pitch, that I’ll have to dig in and go the 80 even though it will be a shock.”

It’s a fixture which throws up mixed memories for Henshaw, who is set to win cap number 63 for Ireland on Saturday.

“Last year, away in Twickenham, that kind of team performance and the cohesion that we had was unbelievable on the day and we got a great result. The year before behind closed doors, that was an unbelievable result as well. It was the same fixture again, the last of the tournament and we produced a great performance.

“And then the one in 2019 when I was fullback, that again showed the intensity they brought. They came out of the blocks early and got an early score, showed their intent and their skill and we struggled that day in terms of staying with them.

“So we need to look back, reflect and see what they’re capable of bringing.

“It’s our last game of the tournament so we want to finish on a high, you always do. And what better weekend with England coming to town on St Paddy’s weekend. It’s one of the best fixtures you can have.”

