Connacht's Robin Copeland signs for French club on a three-year deal

CONNACHT’S ROBIN COPELAND has signed for French Pro D2 club Soyaux Angoulême XV Charente on a three-year contract.

The 32-year-old will make the move to France next season after two years with Connacht, who he joined from Munster in 2018.

Capped once by Ireland in 2014 under Joe Schmidt, Copeland will offer the French club a dynamic option in their back row.

Wexford native Copeland first broke into senior professional rugby in England with Plymouth Albion before a switch to fellow Championship side Rotherham, where he earned a move to Cardiff Blues.

Copeland’s explosive performances in the Pro12 and Heineken Champions Cup caught the attention of Schmidt and he was brought into the Ireland set-up even while still based in Wales.

Copeland joined Munster in the summer of 2014 and won his Ireland cap when he came off the bench against Georgia in that year’s November Tests.

After four seasons with Munster, where he made more than 70 senior appearances, Copeland made the move to Connacht two years ago.

He will leave Andy Friend’s squad next season, however, having secured a three-year deal in the French second division with Soyaux Angoulême XV Charente, whose coaching staff includes former Italy international Mirco Bergamasco.