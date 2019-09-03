Roglic makes Vuelta statement with crushing time trial win

PRIMOZ ROGLIC PUT in a stunning time-trial display on stage 10 of the Vuelta a Espana, assuming the overall lead from Nairo Quintana in the process.

Quintana’s second-place finish on stage nine had seen the Movistar rider take a six-second lead into the first rest day.

But Roglic — who finished third on Sunday — took the red jersey from the Colombian in style over the 36-kilometre route around Pau, bettering Quintana by over three minutes.

The Jumbo-Visma rider, a favourite to clinch the title, set a time of 47:05.25 seconds ahead of second-place Patrick Bevin.

Quintana must now attempt a fightback in the mountains, or alternatively support team-mate Alejandro Valverde, who is better placed to make a push.

Valverde lost time, but Quintana’s poor display means the Spaniard moves into second overall, while Astana’s Miguel Angel Lopez, who Roglic overtook in the final 500 metres, takes third.

Despite having taken a defendable lead thanks to his remarkable efforts on Tuesday, Roglic was not getting carried away.

“We will see that in Madrid,” the Slovenian, who is also the points leader, replied when asked if he was now a clear favourite.

“I tried to do everything I could. I am also very happy with it. I tried to go everywhere as quickly as possible and that was enough at the end.”

The Vuelta hops between France and Spain on Wednesday, with stage 11 bringing a mid-mountain route of 171.4km from Saint Palais to Urdax-Dantxarinea.

