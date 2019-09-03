This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Tuesday 3 September, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Roglic makes Vuelta statement with crushing time trial win

Roglic overtook Nairo Quintana as the overall leader on Tuesday.

By The42 Team Tuesday 3 Sep 2019, 7:59 PM
1 hour ago 768 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4794612
Roglic celebrates his stunning win.
Roglic celebrates his stunning win.
Roglic celebrates his stunning win.

PRIMOZ ROGLIC PUT in a stunning time-trial display on stage 10 of the Vuelta a Espana, assuming the overall lead from Nairo Quintana in the process.

Quintana’s second-place finish on stage nine had seen the Movistar rider take a six-second lead into the first rest day.

But Roglic — who finished third on Sunday — took the red jersey from the Colombian in style over the 36-kilometre route around Pau, bettering Quintana by over three minutes.

The Jumbo-Visma rider, a favourite to clinch the title, set a time of 47:05.25 seconds ahead of second-place Patrick Bevin.

Quintana must now attempt a fightback in the mountains, or alternatively support team-mate Alejandro Valverde, who is better placed to make a push.

Valverde lost time, but Quintana’s poor display means the Spaniard moves into second overall, while Astana’s Miguel Angel Lopez, who Roglic overtook in the final 500 metres, takes third.

Despite having taken a defendable lead thanks to his remarkable efforts on Tuesday, Roglic was not getting carried away.

“We will see that in Madrid,” the Slovenian, who is also the points leader, replied when asked if he was now a clear favourite.

“I tried to do everything I could. I am also very happy with it. I tried to go everywhere as quickly as possible and that was enough at the end.”

The Vuelta hops between France and Spain on Wednesday, with stage 11 bringing a mid-mountain route of 171.4km from Saint Palais to Urdax-Dantxarinea.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie