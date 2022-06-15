Membership : Access or Sign Up
Wednesday 15 June 2022
'I wasn't expecting it at all' - Róisín Ní Riain delighted with second bronze medal

The teenager secured another medal at the World Para Swimming Championships in the S13 Backstroke Final.

By The42 Team Wednesday 15 Jun 2022
TEAM IRELAND SWIMMER Róisín Ní Riain secured a second medal at the 2022 World Para Swimming Championships in Madeira, Portugal.

Ní Riain, who competed at the Tokyo Paralympics last September, took bronze in the S13 Backstroke Final. The teenager was the youngest athlete in the race. 

Gia Pergolini of America took gold with silver going to Australian Katja Dedekind. 

It is the Irish athlete’s second medal at the World Championships. Ní Riain also came third in the Women’s 100m S13 Butterfly earlier this week. She returns to action on Friday.  

“That was a bit of a shock. 100 back is definitely my favourite event. But that was very unexpected tonight,” a delighted Ní Riain said post-race. 

“I was delighted. Especially because I wasn’t expecting it at all. It was a nice surprise.

“It feels good. Coming out on the international stage, being able to perform and medal. I think I’m making a name for myself.” 

Earlier this week Nicole Turner won Ireland’s other medal at the World Para Swimming Championships in Madeira, with the Laois woman claiming a bronze medal in the SM6 200m individual medley.

