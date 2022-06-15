'I wasn't expecting it at all' - Róisín Ní Riain delighted with second bronze medal

TEAM IRELAND SWIMMER Róisín Ní Riain secured a second medal at the 2022 World Para Swimming Championships in Madeira, Portugal.

Ní Riain, who competed at the Tokyo Paralympics last September, took bronze in the S13 Backstroke Final. The teenager was the youngest athlete in the race.

Gia Pergolini of America took gold with silver going to Australian Katja Dedekind.

It is the Irish athlete’s second medal at the World Championships. Ní Riain also came third in the Women’s 100m S13 Butterfly earlier this week. She returns to action on Friday.

“That was a bit of a shock. 100 back is definitely my favourite event. But that was very unexpected tonight,” a delighted Ní Riain said post-race.

She’s done it and she’s delighted!!!



🗣 “Obviously that feels good you know, coming out here on an international stage and being able to perform and being able to medal so yeah, I think I’m making a name for myself!”



She certainly is!!! 🥉🥉#TheNextLevel #Madeira2020 pic.twitter.com/luHH5qI0ZU — Paralympics Ireland (@ParalympicsIRE) June 15, 2022

“I was delighted. Especially because I wasn’t expecting it at all. It was a nice surprise.

“It feels good. Coming out on the international stage, being able to perform and medal. I think I’m making a name for myself.”

Earlier this week Nicole Turner won Ireland’s other medal at the World Para Swimming Championships in Madeira, with the Laois woman claiming a bronze medal in the SM6 200m individual medley.