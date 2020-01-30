This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Roma sign Barcelona youngster in €15 million deal

The club have confirmed a deal for 21-year-old forward Carles Perez.

By AFP Thursday 30 Jan 2020, 12:28 PM
58 minutes ago 2,015 Views 2 Comments
Carles Perez (file pic).
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Carles Perez (file pic).
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

Updated at 12.29

BARCELONA FORWARD Carles Perez has joined Roma in a deal worth €15.5 million, the club announced on Thursday.

Roma will pay Barca €1 million for an initial loan until 30 June. The deal includes a compulsory option to buy in the summer for €11 million, with a further €3.5 million due in additional payments.

Barcelona will also retain first refusal if Roma want to sell Perez in the future.

“I know that I am leaving a very important club in Barcelona but I am joining an equally important club in Roma,” said Perez.

The Spaniard came through Barca’s youth academy and was given his La Liga debut by coach Ernesto Valverde last season.

But despite playing 12 times this term, Valverde’s sacking put Perez’s future in doubt and new coach Quique Setien has agreed to let the 21-year-old leave.

He joins a Roma side sitting fourth in Serie A and with ambitions to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

“We are hugely satisfied with Carles’ arrival in Rome,” said club chief executive Guido Fienga.

“Carles learned his trade in one of the best youth academies in Europe, and has been playing for a club with so much talent at its disposal. We are all hopeful that he can immediately have a significant role to play within our squad.”

© – AFP, 2020  

AFP

