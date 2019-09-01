This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Lukaku rises above racist abuse to score the winner for Inter

Cagliari supporters aimed monkey chants at the former Manchester United striker in this evening’s game.

By The42 Team Sunday 1 Sep 2019, 10:15 PM
1 hour ago 3,760 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4791945
Romelu Lukaku celebrates with his Inter team-mates.
Romelu Lukaku celebrates with his Inter team-mates.

ROMELU LUKAKU WAS subjected to racist abuse from Cagliari supporters but scored his second goal in two Serie A games for Inter as Antonio Conte’s men extended their winning start to the season with a 2-1 victory.

The €65million signing from Manchester United endured similar chants to those aimed at former Juventus striker Moise Kean last season while taking a penalty he converted to clinch three points for the visitors at the Sardegna Arena.

After a comfortable 4-0 win over Lecce in their opening game, the Nerazzurri came up against a stubborn Cagliari side bolstered by Inter loanee Radja Nainggolan, who gave his parent club no rest in midfield.

Lautaro Martinez partnered Lukaku in the Inter attack and he helped to distract from the ongoing uncertainty over Mauro Icardi’s future when he opened his account for 2019-20 in the 27th minute.

But the craft and endeavour Inter showed against Lecce was stemmed by Cagliari, who drew level through Joao Pedro five minutes into the second half.

The hosts looked set to earn a battling point until Fabio Pisacane conceded a penalty and Lukaku further endeared himself to the Inter faithful by burying it.

Lukaku held his nerve despite “monkey chants” emanating from the home supporters, coolly drilling the penalty kick into the bottom right corner of Robin Olsen’s net before defiantly turning to face in the direction of those who abused him.

