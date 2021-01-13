Romelu Lukaku's extra-time winner sets up Milan derby in the Coppa Italia

ROMELU LUKAKU HEADED in an extra-time winner as Inter Milan set up a Coppa Italia quarter-final clash with city rivals AC Milan with a 2-1 last-16 win over Fiorentina.
Belgian Lukaku connected with Nicolo Barella’s cross in the 119th minute to beat Fiorentina goalkeeper Pietro Terracciano and snatch a late triumph.
Chilean Arturo Vidal had given Inter the advantage five minutes before the break in normal time after a VAR review judged Terracciano to have fouled Alexis Sanchez.
But Christian Kouame blasted in a superb equaliser 12 minutes after half-time to take the match to extra-time.
Lukaku came off the bench on 69 minutes and with a minute to go ensured Inter avoided going to a penalty shootout with his 17th goal this season in all competitions.
“It was an important win for our confidence against a strong team,” said Lukaku, days before Inter host champions Juventus in Serie A.
“We are a young team, we need to learn, but we’re growing and we have shown the desire to improve.”
AC Milan won 5-4 on penalities on Tuesday after their match against Torino ended 0-0 after extra-time.
Title-holders Napoli are at home against Empoli this evening, with record 13-time winners Juventus taking on Genoa in Turin.
