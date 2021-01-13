BE PART OF THE TEAM

Wednesday 13 January 2021
Romelu Lukaku's extra-time winner sets up Milan derby in the Coppa Italia

The Belgian striker’s 119th-minute goal booked Inter’s place in the quarter-finals of the competition.

By AFP Wednesday 13 Jan 2021
Last-gasp celebrations for Romelu Lukaku.
Image: Jennifer Lorenzini/LaPresse
Image: Jennifer Lorenzini/LaPresse

ROMELU LUKAKU HEADED in an extra-time winner as Inter Milan set up a Coppa Italia quarter-final clash with city rivals AC Milan with a 2-1 last-16 win over Fiorentina.

Belgian Lukaku connected with Nicolo Barella’s cross in the 119th minute to beat Fiorentina goalkeeper Pietro Terracciano and snatch a late triumph.

Chilean Arturo Vidal had given Inter the advantage five minutes before the break in normal time after a VAR review judged Terracciano to have fouled Alexis Sanchez.

But Christian Kouame blasted in a superb equaliser 12 minutes after half-time to take the match to extra-time.

Lukaku came off the bench on 69 minutes and with a minute to go ensured Inter avoided going to a penalty shootout with his 17th goal this season in all competitions.

“It was an important win for our confidence against a strong team,” said Lukaku, days before Inter host champions Juventus in Serie A.

“We are a young team, we need to learn, but we’re growing and we have shown the desire to improve.”

AC Milan won 5-4 on penalities on Tuesday after their match against Torino ended 0-0 after extra-time.

Title-holders Napoli are at home against Empoli this evening, with record 13-time winners Juventus taking on Genoa in Turin. 

© – AFP, 2021

AFP

