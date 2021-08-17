Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Tuesday 17 August 2021
Ronaldo hits out at ‘disrespectful’ transfer speculation

The Portuguese was linked with a return to Real Madrid but Carlo Ancelotti has quashed those rumours.

By Press Association Tuesday 17 Aug 2021, 9:48 PM
1 hour ago 4,033 Views 3 Comments
Cristiano Ronaldo during a pre-season friendly against Atalanta.
Image: Imago/PA Images
Cristiano Ronaldo during a pre-season friendly against Atalanta.
Cristiano Ronaldo during a pre-season friendly against Atalanta.
Image: Imago/PA Images

JUVENTUS FORWARD CRISTIANO Ronaldo has hit out at “frivolous” and “disrespectful” speculation about his future.

After spells with Sporting, Manchester United and Real Madrid, the 36-year-old is in the final season of the contract he signed with the Serie A giants in 2018.

There has been widespread talk about Ronaldo’s next step, with Manchester City and Paris St Germain linked with a player that Carlo Ancelotti says will not be returning to Madrid.

The Italian boss said he had “never considered signing” the “Real Madrid legend” contrary to reports that appear to have got under the veteran forward’s skin.

“Anyone who knows me is aware of how focused I am on my work,” Ronaldo posted on Instagram along with an image of him holding a finger to his lips.

“Less talk and more action, this has been my guiding motto since the start of my career. However, in view of everything that’s been said and written recently, I have to set out my position.

“More than the disrespect for me as a man and as a player, the frivolous way that my future is covered in the media is disrespectful to all the clubs involved in these rumours, as well as to their players and staff.

“My story at Real Madrid has been written. It’s been recorded. In words and numbers, in trophies and titles, in records and in headlines. It’s in the Museum at the Bernabeu Stadium and it’s also in the minds of every fan of the club.

“And beyond what I achieved, I remember that in those nine years I had a relationship of deep affection and respect for “merengue aficion”, an affection and respect that I retain to this day, and that I will always cherish.

“I know that the true Real Madrid fans will continue to have me in their hearts, and I will have them in mine.

“As well as this most recent episode in Spain, there have been frequent news and stories associating me with a number of clubs in many different leagues, with nobody ever being concerned about trying to find out the actual truth.

“I’m breaking my silence now to say that I can’t allow people to keep playing around with my name. I remain focused on my career and in my work, committed and prepared for all the challenges that I have to face. Everything else? Everything else is just talk.”

Press Association

