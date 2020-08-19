Ireland international in the running for League One Player of the Year award

RONAN CURTIS HAS been nominated for the PFA League One Player of the Year award following an impressive 2019-20 campaign with Portsmouth.

The Republic of Ireland international winger was a key player for Pompey, who missed out on promotion to the Championship with a penalty-shootout defeat to Oxford United in the play-off semi-finals.

Curtis scored 14 times in 44 appearances in all competitions. He also chipped in with eight assists.

After being named League One Player of the Month for both November and December, the 24-year-old was rewarded with a new three-and-a-half-year contract.

He’ll have competition for the overall season award – which is being decided by a public vote – from Joe Jacobson (Wycombe Wanderers), James Henry, Rob Dickie (both Oxford United), Ivan Toney (Peterborough United) and Liam Walsh (Coventry City).

Curtis has been capped three times at senior level by Ireland since joining Portsmouth from Derry City in 2018.

