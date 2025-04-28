O'Sullivan and Brecel take book quarter-final spots with quickfire wins

RONNIE O’SULLIVAN AND Luca Brecel wrapped up one of the quickest Crucible sessions in history as they took just over a quarter of an hour to seal their respective places in the World Snooker Championship quarter-finals.

The two former winners returned on Monday evening, each requiring a single frame to complete wins over Pang Junxu and Ding Junhui respectively.

Brecel won the sprint to the dressing room as he summoned a break of 71 to see off the 2016 finalist 13-4, and he was swiftly followed by O’Sullivan, who rifled in a break of 95 to complete his victory over Pang by the same score.

Having barely been challenged to get out of second gear by his outclassed opponent, O’Sullivan, who came to Sheffield having not played a competitive match since January, remained predictably downbeat about his performance.

Rating his form as “probably two out of 10”, O’Sullivan, who will face another Chinese opponent, Si Jiahui, in the last eight, added: “I wasn’t bothered about getting it over quickly – I need all the table time I can get.

“I think I’ve dragged them (my opponents) down to a poorer level. I think they expected me to play better and were maybe shocked that I didn’t, but I don’t think Si will fall into that trap, and that’s what makes him dangerous.”

Si, a shock semi-finalist on his Crucible debut two years ago, survived a late scare to see off Ben Woollaston 13-10 and confirm his place in the last eight.

O’Sullivan had done the damage in the second session of their match on Sunday when he reeled off six frames to move to the brink of victory.

Despite often looking far from happy with his form, he still managed to dredge up back-to-back centuries, enough to outclass the hapless Pang and serve a warning to his rivals that he still has what it takes to claim a record eighth Crucible crown.

Seemingly it is O’Sullivan himself who needs the most convincing. Asked about his chances of winning the tournament, he responded: “I’d have to play a lot better. I’d have to start potting a few long ones, pinning them to the back rail a bit more. It needs a bit more improving in those areas really.”

Brecel’s own victory was shaped by a stunning first session on Saturday, for which he had jetted in on a private jet from Belgium with four hours to spare, and proceeded to compile two centuries and three more breaks over 50 as he racked up a virtually unassailable 7-1 lead.

“I don’t like to hang around too long,” said Brecel, who had hired the jet with the help of his friend, the Arsenal and Belgium winger Leonardo Trossard, but neglected to reveal its cost.

“I always try to get here as late as possible. Even today I came in 15 minutes before the game. That has always been my way, and as long as it works, that’s good.”

Brecel, who will face Judd Trump in the last eight, arrived at the Championships in negligible form but believes he stands a chance of repeating his stunning run to the title in 2023.

“I’m not sure if I’m playing as good as then but I’m definitely not so worried about winning the title,” he added. “Two years ago it felt like a golden chance, and now I feel like I can get back there and do it again, so it’s not that much pressure.”

Earlier, Trump held off a spirited fightback from Shaun Murphy, who recovered from 12-6 down to reel off four consecutive breaks over 70 and reduce the deficit to 12-10, to reach the quarter-finals.

Murphy had a chance to close further but a missed red to the corner let in Trump for a break of 58 which effectively secured a hard-fought 13-10 win.

“Shaun was in a world of his own for them four or five frames,” Trump told the BBC.

“I was a little bit worried but I just had to back myself in that last frame to put a nice stroke on that first red and get in.

“By the time it’s got to 12-10, you’re probably starting to think the worst. The way he was potting the balls as well…Shaun when he gets the support around him absolutely loves it.”