Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Tuesday 29 November 2022
Advertisement

Ronnie O’Sullivan misses out on recording snooker’s fastest televised century by three seconds

Record was set by Malta’s Tony Drago 26 years ago.

1 hour ago 1,762 Views 1 Comment
Agonisingly close: Ronnie O'Sullivan
Agonisingly close: Ronnie O'Sullivan
Image: PA

RONNIE O’SULLIVAN went agonisingly close to recording snooker’s fastest televised century break as he cruised into round two of the BetVictor Scottish Open.

The seven-time world champion beat Bai Langning 4-0, which included a break of 118 in frame two.

O’Sullivan reached three figures in three minutes and 34 seconds, which was just three seconds short of equalling the world-best set by Malta’s Tony Drago 26 years ago.

Shaun Murphy was also in blistering form at Meadowbank Sports Centre in Edinburgh, hitting three centuries during a 4-0 stroll against Lei Peifan.

Murphy had breaks of 100, 104 and 107, amassing a total of 435 points in four frames, while his opponent managed just two.

Mark Selby also moved into round two with a 4-2 victory over Cork 20-year-old Aaron Hill, while Neil Robertson beat Mark Davis 4-1.

There were no issues for Judd Trump and Mark Allen, as they posted comfortable victories, with Trump defeating Sanderson Lam 4-0 and newly-crowned UK champion Allen seeing off Andy Lee 4-1.

Jack Lisowski, meanwhile, was in dominant form, defeating Gerard Greene 4-1 after breaks of 105, 89 and 93 saw him reel off three frames in succession to close out the match, and Mark Williams and John Higgins also eased through.

But former world champion Stuart Bingham suffered a shock first-round defeat.

Gavin Cooney
Reports From Qatar

Get Gavin's exclusive writing and analysis from the 2022 Fifa World Cup

Become a Member

Bingham, who won the world title seven years ago, lost 4-3 to fellow Essex potter Zak Surety.

World number 97 Surety led 3-1 before Bingham recovered to set up a decider, but Surety compiled a brilliant break of 133 to claim an outstanding win.

And defending Scottish Open champion Luca Brecel also bowed out, losing 4-3 to Glaswegian Fraser Patrick.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie