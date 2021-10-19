Rory Best appointed to Fiji coaching staff for November tour

EX-IRELAND CAPTAIN Rory Best will get his first taste of coaching at international level by working with Fiji for their upcoming northern hemisphere Tests.

Due to Covid-19 travel and quarantine restrictions, the Fiji Rugby Union has opted not to use their regular coaching staff or any players based in the southern hemisphere for the games against Spain, Wales and Georgia – which are scheduled for 7, 15 and 20 November respectively.

Best will therefore serve as forwards coach under outgoing Fiji Sevens boss Gareth Baber, who has been given the nod to deputise in the absence of head coach Vern Cotter.

Edinburgh attack coach Duncan Hodge will oversee the backs, while former Springboks and Scotland coach Richie Gray – who also worked with Fiji during last year’s Autumn Nations Cup – will assume responsibility for the ruck and contact area.

Best, who was named high-performance skills coach at Major League Rugby side Seattle Seawolves in April, ended his decorated playing career in 2019. The former Ulster hooker was a four-time Six Nations winner, earning 124 caps for Ireland.

Fiji squad

Peni Ravai

Eroni Mawi

Samuel Matavesi

Peniami Narisia

Luke Tagi

Mesake Doge

Leeroy Atalifo

Tevita Ratuva

Temo Mayanavanua

Albert Tuisue

Leone Nakarawa

Peceli Yato

Johnny Dyer

Masivesi Dakuwaqa

Mesulame Kunavula

Bill Mata

Frank Lomani

Nikola Matawalu

Ben Volavola

Vilimoni Botitu

Levani Botia

Eneriko Buliruarua

Waisea Nayacalevu

Josua Tuisova

Eroni Sau

Aminiasi Tuimaba

Jiuta Wainiqolo

Seta Tuicuvu