Rory Best appointed to Fiji coaching staff for November tour

The former Ireland and Ulster hooker will serve as forwards coach under Gareth Baber.

By Paul Dollery Tuesday 19 Oct 2021, 11:19 AM
42 minutes ago 1,191 Views 0 Comments
Fiji role: Rory Best.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

EX-IRELAND CAPTAIN Rory Best will get his first taste of coaching at international level by working with Fiji for their upcoming northern hemisphere Tests.

Due to Covid-19 travel and quarantine restrictions, the Fiji Rugby Union has opted not to use their regular coaching staff or any players based in the southern hemisphere for the games against Spain, Wales and Georgia – which are scheduled for 7, 15 and 20 November respectively.

Best will therefore serve as forwards coach under outgoing Fiji Sevens boss Gareth Baber, who has been given the nod to deputise in the absence of head coach Vern Cotter.

Edinburgh attack coach Duncan Hodge will oversee the backs, while former Springboks and Scotland coach Richie Gray – who also worked with Fiji during last year’s Autumn Nations Cup – will assume responsibility for the ruck and contact area.

Best, who was named high-performance skills coach at Major League Rugby side Seattle Seawolves in April, ended his decorated playing career in 2019. The former Ulster hooker was a four-time Six Nations winner, earning 124 caps for Ireland.

Fiji squad

  • Peni Ravai
  • Eroni Mawi
  • Samuel Matavesi
  • Peniami Narisia
  • Luke Tagi
  • Mesake Doge
  • Leeroy Atalifo
  • Tevita Ratuva
  • Temo Mayanavanua
  • Albert Tuisue
  • Leone Nakarawa
  • Peceli Yato
  • Johnny Dyer
  • Masivesi Dakuwaqa
  • Mesulame Kunavula
  • Bill Mata
  • Frank Lomani
  • Nikola Matawalu
  • Ben Volavola
  • Vilimoni Botitu
  • Levani Botia
  • Eneriko Buliruarua
  • Waisea Nayacalevu
  • Josua Tuisova
  • Eroni Sau
  • Aminiasi Tuimaba
  • Jiuta Wainiqolo
  • Seta Tuicuvu

