This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Wednesday 7 August, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Best intent on proving Ireland's terrific 2018 was no blip

Last year climaxed with a second win over the All Blacks, but the Six Nations struggle can’t be ignored.

By Sean Farrell Wednesday 7 Aug 2019, 12:54 PM
1 hour ago 1,741 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4755701
Best in training last month.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Best in training last month.
Best in training last month.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

‘HOW DO WE perceive ourselves?’ went the team-shaping question from Joe Schmidt in the earliest days of his tenure as Ireland head coach in 2013.

The resounding answer came back from a room full of Lions, European Cup winners and Grand Slam veterans just a few months removed from finishing joint bottom of the Six Nations after defeat to Italy.

“The big word that came from all the groups was ‘inconsistent’”, says Rory Best, “so he asked, ‘right, how do we become more consistent?’”

“The big thing he said was, ‘no matter how we play, we have got to prepare the same way. That’s been the hallmark of Joe’”.

As he sits in Carton House preparing for his fourth World Cup, with Ireland a world away from preparation levels for his first tournament, Best feels a tinge of regret that the squad unwittingly veered away from those formative principles on the way to a third-place finish in this year’s Six Nations.

“Probably subconsciously, in the Six Nations in 2019 we maybe did. I don’t think it was anything conscious, but when you look back now we probably believed that we had the ability to turn up and beat anyone. That we were this all-conquering force having won the Grand Slam, tour wins in Australia, beaten the All Blacks and Argentina.

“It’s funny how those little things go through your head. Maybe, at this level, it’s: ‘I’ll not bother doing that extra couple of minutes on the computer tonight. I’ll look at training, but skip a bit at the end…’

“It sometimes takes a reality check. Finishing third, to us, was bitterly disappointing.

“When the boys came in at the start of pre-season everyone was as hungry as I’ve seen when a group of players come together.

“You always get a pocket who are hungry, a pocket ready to go and another pocket who are just coming in because it is at the start of pre-season and they have to be here. But by and large we have a couple of players who want to prove that ‘19 was the blip, not ‘18.”

Best adds: “It’s important we realise what made us successful in the past. It’s about preparation. It’s not about worrying about, ‘we need to peak on the 2nd of November’.

“It’s needing to take one game at a time. I know to all you guys, that’s really boring. But it’s what we’ve based ourselves on, right from day one.”

Not quite as fresh in the mind, but no less of a sting in the memory banks is Ireland’s last World Cup experience when a spate of injuries and absentees left them short on experience for the quarter-final clash with Argentina.

“Learnings are reasonably obvious, we need to expose the group to more games,” said Best, speaking as he was unveiled as a FloGas ambassador.

IrelandÕs Rory Best Best takes contact in Cardiff in 2015. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

“There’ll be injuries through the World Cup, Scotland, six days before Japan, five days before Russia. A lot of rugby short space of time.

“Four years ago, we had maybe been lucky in the two (Six Nations) Championships before that (almost) the same team, same 23 was put out most weeks…

“All of sudden, against France bang: we lost a captain, a line-out caller (O’Connell), lost our main line-out threat in Peter O’Mahony, Sean O’Brien (the main) ball-carrier, Johnny runs the team and Jared was a defensive leader.

“Losing that spine of team is tough to take. And if you’re bringing in quality players, who maybe are not experienced and maybe some of them are back-ups for their province who haven’t started big European games.

“In those environments it’s about talent, but also about how you cope with the pressure.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie