Rory Gaffney re-signs for Shamrock Rovers for 2025 campaign

SHAMROCK ROVERS HAVE confirmed that forward Rory Gaffney has re-signed with the club for 2025.

Gaffney, 35, underwent ankle surgery at the end of 2024 and officially departed Rovers at the end of the season.

However, the veteran striker has been training with Stephen Bradley’s squad since pre-season and, having returned to fitness, has signed on with The Hoops for the remainder of the current campaign.

Shamrock Rovers F.C. is delighted to announce that striker, Rory Gaffney, has committed to the club for the 2025 season.



Gaffney has been working his way back from injury, having an ankle operation at towards the end of the 2024 season. He has been in the group through… pic.twitter.com/NtOt9Wbnzc — Shamrock Rovers FC (@ShamrockRovers) February 21, 2025

Galway man Gaffney, who originally joined Rovers after finishing up with English lower-league club Salford in 2020, has scored 36 goals in 145 appearances in all competitions for Bradley’s side, winning four league titles. He was also named Premier Division Player of the Year in 2022.

Gaffney, who grew up in Tuam, spent the early years of his career with Mervue United before joining Limerick in 2011.

He spent five years in England from 2014, enjoying spells with Cambridge United, Bristol Rovers (initially on loan, then on a permanent deal), Salford and Walsall (loan) before returning to Ireland with Rovers in 2020.