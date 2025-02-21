Advertisement
Shamrock Rovers striker Rory Gaffney celebrating a goal against Bohemians in 2023. Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Freelike he never left

Rory Gaffney re-signs for Shamrock Rovers for 2025 campaign

The veteran attacker has returned to fitness having undergone ankle surgery towards the end of 2024.
10.57am, 21 Feb 2025

SHAMROCK ROVERS HAVE confirmed that forward Rory Gaffney has re-signed with the club for 2025.

Gaffney, 35, underwent ankle surgery at the end of 2024 and officially departed Rovers at the end of the season.

However, the veteran striker has been training with Stephen Bradley’s squad since pre-season and, having returned to fitness, has signed on with The Hoops for the remainder of the current campaign.

Galway man Gaffney, who originally joined Rovers after finishing up with English lower-league club Salford in 2020, has scored 36 goals in 145 appearances in all competitions for Bradley’s side, winning four league titles. He was also named Premier Division Player of the Year in 2022.

Gaffney, who grew up in Tuam, spent the early years of his career with Mervue United before joining Limerick in 2011.

He spent five years in England from 2014, enjoying spells with Cambridge United, Bristol Rovers (initially on loan, then on a permanent deal), Salford and Walsall (loan) before returning to Ireland with Rovers in 2020.

