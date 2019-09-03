Rory Gallagher takes Derry reins as Clare and Kildare also confirm football managers for 2020

RORY GALLAGHER WILL take charge of the Derry footballers next season after stepping down as Fermanagh boss in July.

Gallagher’s management team will include All-Ireland club winner and former Derry All Star Enda Muldoon as well as Ciaran Meenagh.

Under Gallagher’s tutelage, Fermanagh reached their first Ulster final in a decade and achieved promotion from Division 3 in the league.

Derry won promotion from Division 4 under last season under Damian McErlain, who spent two years in charge of the Oakleaf County.

Kerry football legend Jack O'Connor. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

In Leinster, Kildare have confirmed the already-expected appointment of Kerry legend Jack O’Connor on a three-year basis.

O’Connor will be joined in his setup by selectors Ross Glavin and Tom Cribben.

Over in Munster, Clare have confirmed that Colm Collins will manage the Banner into a seventh term at the helm. Dermot Coughlan will also continue with the Clare minors.

