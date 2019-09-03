This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Tuesday 3 September, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Rory Gallagher takes Derry reins as Clare and Kildare also confirm football managers for 2020

Kerry legend Jack O’Connor will be at the helm for Kildare for the next three years.

By Gavan Casey Tuesday 3 Sep 2019, 10:01 PM
49 minutes ago 3,188 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/4794686
Rory Gallagher while manager of Fermanagh.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Rory Gallagher while manager of Fermanagh.
Rory Gallagher while manager of Fermanagh.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

RORY GALLAGHER WILL take charge of the Derry footballers next season after stepping down as Fermanagh boss in July.

Gallagher’s management team will include All-Ireland club winner and former Derry All Star Enda Muldoon as well as Ciaran Meenagh.

Under Gallagher’s tutelage, Fermanagh reached their first Ulster final in a decade and achieved promotion from Division 3 in the league.

Derry won promotion from Division 4 under last season under Damian McErlain, who spent two years in charge of the Oakleaf County.

jack-oconnor Kerry football legend Jack O'Connor. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

In Leinster, Kildare have confirmed the already-expected appointment of Kerry legend Jack O’Connor on a three-year basis.

O’Connor will be joined in his setup by selectors Ross Glavin and Tom Cribben.

Over in Munster, Clare have confirmed that Colm Collins will manage the Banner into a seventh term at the helm. Dermot Coughlan will also continue with the Clare minors.

Murray Kinsella joins Gavan Casey, Ryan Bailey and Sean Farrell with their immediate reaction to Ireland’s 31-man squad for the Rugby World Cup in Japan.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie