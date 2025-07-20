RORY MCILROY ARRIVED to meet the press after his final round at the 153rd Open and spoke beneath the public address system on the 18th green, heralding Scottie Scheffler as the Champions Golfer of the Year.

But no hard feelings.

“I tried as best as I could to keep my emotions in check, especially walking up the last there and that reception. It’s been an awesome week. I’ve gotten everything I wanted out of this week apart from a Claret Jug, and that’s just because one person was just a little bit better than the rest of us.

“I feel so thankful and just so lucky that I get to do this, I get to do this in front of this crowd.”

Scottie Scheffler was untouchable, shooting a three-under 68 to win the tournament by four shots, ahead of Harris English in second. McIlroy finished in a tie for seventh place, his two-under 69 not enough to catapult himself into final-day contention for a title that was never truly up for contention.

“None of us could hang with Scottie this week”, said McIlroy. “He’s an incredible player. He’s been dominant this week. Honestly, he’s been dominant for the last couple years.

“He is the bar that we’re all trying to get to. In a historical context, you could argue that there’s only maybe two or three players in the history of the game that have been on the run that Scottie’s been on here for the last 24 to 36 months. Incredibly impressive.

“He’s a very worthy winner. Also, he’s a great person, and I think he’s a wonderful ambassador for our game as well.

“I think all you can do is admire what he does and how he does it. I think what he does is one thing, but how he does it is another. He just goes about his business, doesn’t do anything overly flamboyant, but he’s the best at executing in the game right now. Yeah, he’s been absolutely amazing over these past two to three years. As I said, all you can do is tip your cap and watch in admiration.”

Focus for McIlroy now switches to the Ryder Cup in September, albeit with the FedEx Cup playoffs to come before that.

“I feel like being back in Europe for a bit was a nice reset. I feel like I’m getting back to where I want to be, and we’ve still got a lot of golf left this year with obviously Ryder Cup being the big one in there in September.

“I don’t want to play too much leading up to that because I want to be fresh. So I’m looking forward to a few weeks off here. I’ll reflect on what’s been already a good year and start to get myself ready for that run up to the Ryder Cup.”