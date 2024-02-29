Advertisement
Rory McIlroy hits from the rough on the eighth green during the first round of the Cognizant Classic golf tournament. Alamy Stock Photo
Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry make strong starts in Florida

The Irish duo finished the day three shots off the lead.
50 minutes ago

RORY MCILROY and Shane Lowry are both three shots off the lead after the first round at the Cognizant Classic golf tournament in Florida today.

Lowry’s first nine holes were mixed, with two bogeys, two birdies and an eagle.

The Offaly native subsequently was more consistent, posting par on seven of the final nine holes, in addition to two birdies to leave him on four under par.

McIlroy also joined him among a group of players that are tied for 12th.

The 34-year-old registered five birdies and a single bogey to finish with a score of 67.

Chad Ramey leads on seven-under-par, one shot ahead of fellow American stars Andrew Novak, Ryan Moore, Austin Eckroat, Cameron Young and Chesson Hadley.

More to follow

You can view the leaderboard in full here.

The 42
