Rory McIlroy returns to action with opening round 69 in India

RORY MCILROY HAS returned to action for the first time since the Ryder Cup with an opening round 69 at the DP World India Championship.

The five-time Major winner is four shots off the early lead held by Japan’s Keita Nakajima at Delhi Golf Club.

McIlroy sits in a share of ninth on three-under after shooting six birdies.

The Holywood man started with back to back birdies on the second and third, and picked up another shot on the seventh before bogeys crept in.

He dropped shots on the eighth, 11th and 12th, while further birdies arrived on holes 10, 14, and 18.

The field includes Ryder Cup teammates Luke Donald, Tommy Fleetwood and Shane Lowry.

Lowry has started his first round, one-under thru five holes, having just shot his first birdie of the day. Conor Purcell is also underway in Delhi.

More to follow.