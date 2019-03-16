Eagle helps McIlroy take share of the lead at Sawgrass after superb 65

AFTER OPENING DAY two with a bogey, Rory McIlroy was in flying form moving into the weekend of the Players Championship in Sawgrass as a 65 has given him a share of the lead.

McIlroy joined Tommy Fleetwood on -12 for the tournament thanks to a brilliant response to his early setback as he went on a charge with four birdies through holes eight to 12 before leaping firmly into contention with his eagle on 16.

With his putter working nicely, McIlroy tied for the lead with his sixth birdie of the day on 17 and he and Fleetwood sit three ahead of Jim Furyk, Brian Harmon and Ian Poulter on -9 before they tee off as a pair in round three at 18.40 (Irish time) on Saturday

Unfortunately, Shane Lowry won’t be among those in action over the weekend after he missed the cut with today’s round of 74. The cut line was -1 for the weekend and Lowry was +1 as he took on the 18th tee, where he hit water off the tee to seal his fate before he finished on a double bogey.

Seamus Power found a rhythm after his 74 on Thursday, shooting eight birdies to card a sizzling 67. He sits at -3 as Saturday approaches.