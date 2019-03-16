This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Saturday 16 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Eagle helps McIlroy take share of the lead at Sawgrass after superb 65

Shane Lowry misses out on the weekend, but Seamus Power fired eight birdies to keep himself in Florida through Sunday.

By Sean Farrell Saturday 16 Mar 2019, 1:31 AM
1 hour ago 347 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4545967
McIlroy tees off on the ninth.
Image: AP/PA Images
McIlroy tees off on the ninth.
McIlroy tees off on the ninth.
Image: AP/PA Images

AFTER OPENING DAY two with a bogey, Rory McIlroy was in flying form moving into the weekend of the Players Championship in Sawgrass as a 65 has given him a share of the lead.

McIlroy joined Tommy Fleetwood on -12 for the tournament thanks to a brilliant response to his early setback as he went on a charge with four birdies through holes eight to 12 before leaping firmly into contention with his eagle on 16.

With his putter working nicely, McIlroy tied for the lead with his sixth birdie of the day on 17 and he and Fleetwood sit three ahead of Jim Furyk, Brian Harmon and Ian Poulter on -9 before they tee off as a pair in round three at 18.40 (Irish time) on Saturday

Unfortunately, Shane Lowry won’t be among those in action over the weekend after he missed the cut with today’s round of 74. The cut line was -1 for the weekend and Lowry was +1 as he took on the 18th tee, where he hit water off the tee to seal his fate before he finished on a double bogey.

Seamus Power found a rhythm after his 74 on Thursday, shooting eight birdies to card a sizzling 67. He sits at -3 as Saturday approaches.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    '1883?' Eddie Jones pokes a little fun at Scotland's winless run in Twickenham
    '1883?' Eddie Jones pokes a little fun at Scotland's winless run in Twickenham
    Ireland rugby team share 'heartfelt sympathies' with Christchurch after shootings
    'You’d have to ask the Irish guys what their mentality is' - Roof stays open in Cardiff
    CHELTENHAM
    Willie Mullins: 'I haven't let the Gold Cup burrow into my mind but now it's arrived it's fantastic'
    Willie Mullins: 'I haven't let the Gold Cup burrow into my mind but now it's arrived it's fantastic'
    Al Boum Photo delivers a first Cheltenham Gold Cup for Willie Mullins
    4 things to look out for on Day 4 of the Cheltenham Festival
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Aubameyang completes Arsenal's Europa League comeback against Rennes
    Aubameyang completes Arsenal's Europa League comeback against Rennes
    Giroud hat-trick helps Chelsea ease into Europa League quarters
    Birmingham and Arsenal charged over pitch invasions
    IRELAND
    'He's the complete package and I'm delighted to have him alongside us'
    'He's the complete package and I'm delighted to have him alongside us'
    Wales motivated to seize Grand Slam chance - Gatland
    Henderson set for 'few weeks' sidelined as Schmidt signals intent in Cardiff
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'I find it strange' - Germany boss bristles at questions about axed Bayern Munich trio
    'I find it strange' - Germany boss bristles at questions about axed Bayern Munich trio
    As he turns 30, a look at Theo Walcott's weird and disappointing career
    Solskjaer offers old friend Scholes invite after Oldham departure

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie