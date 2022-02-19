Membership : Access or Sign Up
Saturday 19 February 2022
McIlroy’s 67 takes him into the top 20 at the Genesis Invitational

Ulsterman is tied for 18th place in California.

By The42 Team Saturday 19 Feb 2022, 11:23 PM
Image: John Mccoy
Image: John Mccoy

RORY MCILROY PRODUCED some superb golf today in the Genesis Invitational, shooting a 4-under round of 67 to move into the top 20.

Tied in 18th position, McIlroy is 12 shots off the lead held by Joaquin Niemann who was 19-under thru 16.

After posting rounds of 63 and 63, Niemann was 3-under for his round thru 16, four clear of American Cameron Young (thru 16) and six ahead of Viktor Hovland, who shot a six-under round of 65.

By that stage, McIlroy had completed his round, the Irishman recording birdies on the first, third, seventh and ninth – subsequently the 13th and 17th.

Some of his golf was superb, such as the birdie on seven, when he played a 125-yard wedge to just two feet before he rolled in the putt.

Better again was his eagle effort on 17, a delicate putt downhill which he read superbly, just missing the hole.

Another magnificent wedge on 13 also yielded a birdie on the par-4, his left to right birdie sinking into the hole.

Only three shots separates McIlroy from the players positioned in fifth.

