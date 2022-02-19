McIlroy’s 67 takes him into the top 20 at the Genesis Invitational

RORY MCILROY PRODUCED some superb golf today in the Genesis Invitational, shooting a 4-under round of 67 to move into the top 20.
Tied in 18th position, McIlroy is 12 shots off the lead held by Joaquin Niemann who was 19-under thru 16.
After posting rounds of 63 and 63, Niemann was 3-under for his round thru 16, four clear of American Cameron Young (thru 16) and six ahead of Viktor Hovland, who shot a six-under round of 65.
By that stage, McIlroy had completed his round, the Irishman recording birdies on the first, third, seventh and ninth – subsequently the 13th and 17th.
Some of his golf was superb, such as the birdie on seven, when he played a 125-yard wedge to just two feet before he rolled in the putt.
Better again was his eagle effort on 17, a delicate putt downhill which he read superbly, just missing the hole.
Another magnificent wedge on 13 also yielded a birdie on the par-4, his left to right birdie sinking into the hole.
Only three shots separates McIlroy from the players positioned in fifth.
