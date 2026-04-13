Rory McIlroy wins second Masters in a row to land sixth major title

RORY MCILROY OVERCAME early stumbles and a late scare to win the Masters on Sunday, capturing his sixth major title to become only the fourth back-to-back champion at Augusta National.

The world number two made a double bogey at the fourth and a bogey at the sixth, but responded with four birdies in the next seven holes and hung on after woeful late tee shots to win a second green jacket and a record top prize of €3.8 million.

McIlroy joined Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus and Nick Faldo as the only back-to-back winners in Masters history, firing a final round one-under-par 71 to finish on 12-under-par and defeat top-ranked Scottie Scheffler by one stroke.

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McIlroy, third-from last in driving accuracy for the week, sent his tee shot at the 18th over right trees to a spot near the adjacent 10th fairway.

With a victory at risk, McIlroy curled a dramatic approach around the pines and into a greenside bunker, then blasted onto the green to 12 feet and two-putted for bogey to secure the victory.

McIlroy, 36, yelled with joy and lifted his arms into the air after the triumph and hugged daughter Poppy and wife Erica after walking off the 18th green.

Rory McIlroy's mother Rosie McIlroy, daughter Poppy, and wife Erica Stoll wait for the green jacket ceremony. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Related Reads Rory McIlroy retains The Masters title at Augusta

Rory McIlroy celebrates after winning the Masters golf tournament. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Scheffler, a four-time major winner seeking his third Masters victory in five seasons, was on 11-under after shooting a 68 to complete a bogey-free weekend.

England’s Justin Rose and Tyrrell Hatton and Americans Russell Henley and Cameron Young shared third on 10-under.

Shane Lowry endured a nightmare day with a round of 80 as he finished on one-under.

– © AFP 2026