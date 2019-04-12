This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'I just made too many mistakes' - McIlroy bemoans opening round errors at Augusta

The Northern Ireland man hit five birdies and six bogeys in a mixed first round at the Masters.

By The42 Team Friday 12 Apr 2019, 7:30 AM
57 minutes ago 1,525 Views 5 Comments
McIlroy is four shots off the lead after the opening round.
Image: David J. Phillip
Image: David J. Phillip

RORY MCILROY SAID he simply made “too many mistakes” in a topsy-turvy opening round of 73 at the Masters.

McIlroy looked set to finish the first day under par when he followed up back-to-back bogeys on the 10th and 11th with three birdies in four holes from the 13th.

However, the four-time major champion – who only needs a win at Augusta to complete a career Grand Slam – then dropped shots on 17 and 18 in a frustrating finish.

As he addressed reporters after his round, McIlroy was four off the lead and reflecting on what might have been.

Yeah, just too many mistakes,” he said. “I made six bogeys out there. I made enough birdies, I made five birdies, I just made too many mistakes … and mistakes from very simple positions.

“It would have been great to shoot under par. It’s not as if anyone is really getting away out there, but I could be starting tomorrow [Friday] a couple of shots better.

“Even though only three under is leading, I thought the course was there. It’s soft, you can take advantage of those conditions and I just didn’t do that.”

Asked what he needed to do in round two, McIlroy immediately responded: “Putt better. I didn’t putt well today.

“For the most part, my reads weren’t good. I started off by over-reading a couple of putts and then under-reading. I just couldn’t get my reads all day.

“I just have to get off to a good start tomorrow and try to get myself back into red figures.”

The42 Team

