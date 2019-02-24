This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Brilliant back 9 not enough for McIlroy as DJ wins in Mexico

The Co. Down man finished on 16-under-par, five back from Johnson.

By AFP Sunday 24 Feb 2019, 11:53 PM
54 minutes ago 860 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4511291
McIlroy celebrates an early putt in Chapultepec.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
McIlroy celebrates an early putt in Chapultepec.
McIlroy celebrates an early putt in Chapultepec.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

DUSTIN JOHNSON CAPTURED his his 20th US PGA Tour title on Sunday, firing a five-under par 66 to beat Rory McIlroy by five strokes in the final round of the WGC-Mexico Championship.

The 34-year-old American finished with a 21-under 263 total to win this event at the Club de Golf Chapultepec for the second time in three seasons.

McIlroy closed with a 67 thanks to a a sizzling back nine — six birdies in seven holes before a bogey at 18 — but it wasn’t enough catch red-hot Johnson, who posted five of his six birdies on the back nine.

Englishmen Paul Casey and Ian Poulter shared third on 273, shooting 65 and 68 respectively in the fourth round, with Thailand’s Kiradech Aphibarnrat, who fired 68 to joined the pack 10 off Johnson’s pace.

Sergio Garcia, Patrick Cantlay and Cameron Smith shot identical 70s and shared sixth. Justin Thomas had the round of the day with a nine-under 62 which left him ninth.

In was another stroke back to Tiger Woods, who closed out his week with a 69 and tied for 10th with fellow Americans Keegan Bradley and David Lipsky and Dutchman Joost Luiten.

PGA: WGC - Mexico Championship - Final Round Draw: Johnson shoots his approach to the second with the crowd watching on. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

Johnson got off to a tentative start with a bogey on the par-3 third hole before making birdie on the par-5 sixth.

He kicked it into high gear on the back nine with back-to-back birdies on the 10th and 11th holes and then strung together three birdies in a row beginning at the par-4 14th.

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

