McIlroy to play with Morikawa and Fleetwood at The Genesis

RORY MCILROY WILL play alongside Collin Morikawa, last Sunday’s winner at Pebble Beach, and Tommy Fleetwood, as the PGA Tour heads to this week’s signature event, The Genesis Invitational.

McIlroy will tee off in tomorrow’s first round at 5.08pjm (Irish time) with Morikawa and Fleetwood, ensure three of the current world’s top five will be playing together at the Riviera Country Club.

Morikawa made birdie at the final hole last Sunday to win the Pebble Beach Pro-Am, his first tournament success since 2023. McIlroy, the 2025 winner of that event, finished in a tie for 14th, while Fleetwood was two shots behind Morikawa, in a tie for fourth.

Shane Lowry, fresh off a tie for 8th at Pebble Beach, tees off at 4.39pm alongside Cameron Young and Viktor Hovland in the first round of the Genesis.

Shane Lowry in action last Sunday. Matthew Huang / Icon Sportswire/Associated Press Matthew Huang / Icon Sportswire/Associated Press / Icon Sportswire/Associated Press

On Friday Lowry’s group tee off at 7.13pm, followed by McIlroy’s group at 7.39pm.

World number one Scottie Scheffler has been grouped with Xander Schauffele and Si Woo Kim for the opening two rounds.

The Genesis Invitational carries a purse of $20m (€16.88m), Swedish golfer Ludvig Aberg is the defending champion.