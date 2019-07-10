This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Wednesday 10 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

McIlroy proud to have 'played some small part' in bringing The Open to Portrush

The home favourite is relishing a crack at the County Antrim links next week.

By The42 Team Wednesday 10 Jul 2019, 11:18 AM
1 hour ago 1,134 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4718495
Can McIlroy win his second Claret Jug in Northern Ireland?
Image: Getty Images
Can McIlroy win his second Claret Jug in Northern Ireland?
Can McIlroy win his second Claret Jug in Northern Ireland?
Image: Getty Images

RORY MCILROY IS relishing the prospect of competing for The Open championship title in the ‘spectacular’ surroundings of Royal Portrush.

The four-time Major winner, who shot a course-record 61 there at the age of 16, will be the home favourite at the links in Northern Ireland, which he says has improved significantly since his younger days.

And the 30-year-old is excited to launch his bid for a second Claret Jug next week, having triumphed in the world’s oldest Major in 2014.

“It’s spectacular, it’s unbelievable. It’s certainly a different golf course than the golf course I grew up playing,” McIlroy told The Belfast Telegraph.

“It’s bigger, it’s tougher and obviously all the infrastructure out there.

“I’ve been looking at pictures posted on social media and the place looked stunning, but to get out here and experience it has really been worthwhile.”

McIlroy is one of his country’s most famous exports and he recognises that his exploits, alongside those of Darren Clarke, Graeme McDowell and Pádraig Harrington, have played a role in bringing The Open to Portrush for the first time since 1951.

Source: The Open/YouTube

“I’m proud to feel as if I’ve played some small part in getting The Open to Northern Ireland,” he said.

“The success of Darren, Graeme, myself and Pádraig as well was part of the reason why the R&A wanted to come here, and also the work done by the [club general manager] Wilma Erskine and the people of Portrush.

“There’s a lot of people that can be proud of themselves that The Open is at Royal Portrush.”

Meanwhile, the R&A have today extended their broadcasting partnership with Sky Sports for a further three years. As part of the new agreement, Sky Sports will continue to show live coverage of The Open through to 2024. 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie