Late bogey proves costly as McIlroy set to miss Scottish Open cut

RORY MCILROY’S PREPARATION for the Open Championship looks set to be cut short, with the four-time Major champion likely to miss the cut at the Scottish Open this weekend.

A bogey on the eighth, his penultimate hole, saw McIlroy sign for a round of level-par 71 which leaves him on one-under par overall.

That’s currently good enough for a share of 92nd place and just outside the cut line, which is projected at two-under.

McIlroy teed off among Friday’s early starters at the Renaissance Club, knowing that he would likely need to at least match his opening round 70 to make it to the weekend.

He looked to be on track with two birdies in his first nine holes — at the 13th and again at the 18th, where he stitched his approach shot to five feet — before dropping his first shot at the first.

A birdie on the second quickly got him back to three-under but further bogeys on the fourth and eighth look set to prove very costly.

McIlroy’s playing partner Jon Rahm has taken the clubhouse lead with a super 65 on Friday morning to move to 11-under par, one shot clear of George Coetzee.

Justin Thomas and Ian Poulter are next best in the clubhouse on eight-under par.

Pádraig Harrington, who opened with a 67 on Thursday, teed off for his second round at 1.40pm.

