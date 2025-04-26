Defending champions McIlroy and Lowry remain in contention at Zurich Classic

RORY MCILROY AND Shane Lowry remain in contention as they look to defend their title at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

The third-round fourball action is still underway at TPC Louisiana, but the reigning champions carded a brilliant 61 today to sit three shots off the lead.

American duo Ben Griffin and Andrew Novak are on the back nine, with the current pace set at 25-under overall, while McIlroy and Lowry are 22-under.

You can follow the Zurich Classic of New Orleans leaderboard here>

The holders combined for eagles on the seventh and 18th, birdies on the first, second, fifth, eighth, 10th, 11th, 13th and 15th, and a single bogey on the 17th.

Newly-minted Masters champion McIlroy shot five birdies and finished on a high with a stunning eagle on the last hole, while Lowry was responsible for three birdies, the other eagle, and the bogey.

Advertisement

McIlroy and Lowry are bidding to become the first team to successfully defend their title at the Zurich Classic.

Massive eagle putt from McIlroy 🦅 pic.twitter.com/nRn1vWaBnT — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) April 26, 2025

Meanwhile, Leona Maguire and Padraig Harrington are in action at The Chevron Championship and Mitsubishi Electric Classic on the LGPA and Champions Tour respectively.

Maguire shot another disappointing 75 in Texas today, having opened on that score and momentarily improved with a 71 yesterday.

But the Cavan golfer sits five-over overall, and well down the leaderboard in 64th.

The current leader, Haeran Ryu, is nine-under for the tournament — though still in action.

Maguire started on the back nine, and dropped shots on the 12th, 15th, second, fifth and ninth, while birdies arrived on the third and eighth.

You can follow The Chevron Championship leaderboard here>

And Harrington carded a second-round 68 in Georgia. The Dubliner opened with a 73, but improved on Saturday to sit three-under overall in a share of 27th.

15-under is the current lead, the action still underway.

Harrington started on the back nine and capped that sequence with an eagle on the 18th, while the Dubliner shot birdies on the 13th, first and seventh. The only blot on his card came on the last, bogeying the ninth.

You can follow the Mitsubishi Electric Classic leaderboard here>

More to follow.