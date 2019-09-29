McIlroy 'sick' of too easy European Tour courses

RORY MCILROY SAYS he is “sick” of not being challenged by European Tour courses which fail to reward barnstorming scoring.

The world number two lashed out after finishing the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in a tie for 26th place despite a 15 under par total.

He carded a final round 67 thanks to birdies on his last six holes but was still seven shots behind champion Victor Perez of France.

“I’m honestly sick of coming back over to the European Tour, shooting 15 under par and finishing 30th,” four-time Major winner McIlroy was quoted by Sky Sports.

“I don’t think the courses are set up hard enough. There are no penalties for bad shots, and it’s tough when you come back when it’s like that. I don’t feel like good golf is regarded as well as it could be.

“I think if the European Tour want to put forth a really good product, the golf courses and setups need to be tougher.”

In his other recent European Tour starts, the Holywood man carded a 14 under at the European Masters only to lose to Sebastian Soderberg in a play-off.

He then finished on 11 under at last week’s PGA Championship at Wentworth but was still nine shots off the pace of champion Danny Willett.

© – AFP, 2019