This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Sunday 29 September, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

McIlroy 'sick' of too easy European Tour courses

‘If the European Tour want to put forth a really good product, the golf courses and setups need to be tougher.’

By AFP Sunday 29 Sep 2019, 9:55 PM
34 minutes ago 3,042 Views 6 Comments
https://the42.ie/4830184
Rory McIlroy wasn't impressed after the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.
Image: Kenny Smith
Rory McIlroy wasn't impressed after the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.
Rory McIlroy wasn't impressed after the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.
Image: Kenny Smith

RORY MCILROY SAYS he is “sick” of not being challenged by European Tour courses which fail to reward barnstorming scoring.

The world number two lashed out after finishing the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in a tie for 26th place despite a 15 under par total.

He carded a final round 67 thanks to birdies on his last six holes but was still seven shots behind champion Victor Perez of France.

“I’m honestly sick of coming back over to the European Tour, shooting 15 under par and finishing 30th,” four-time Major winner McIlroy was quoted by Sky Sports.

“I don’t think the courses are set up hard enough. There are no penalties for bad shots, and it’s tough when you come back when it’s like that. I don’t feel like good golf is regarded as well as it could be.

“I think if the European Tour want to put forth a really good product, the golf courses and setups need to be tougher.”

In his other recent European Tour starts, the Holywood man carded a 14 under at the European Masters only to lose to Sebastian Soderberg in a play-off.

He then finished on 11 under at last week’s PGA Championship at Wentworth but was still nine shots off the pace of champion Danny Willett.

© – AFP, 2019  

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie